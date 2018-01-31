CCTV released after theft from shop in Boston

A CCTV image of a man has been released following a theft in Boston.

Police are investigating the theft from the Co-op in Argyll Street, which happened at approximately 8.45pm on Friday January 26.

Officers are appealing for help to identify this man as it is believed he may be able to assist inquiries.

If you recognise this man please call 101 quoting reference 18000041478. Alternatively you can report completely anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website. No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.