CCTV released after theft from till in popular Boston cafe

CCTV has been released after cash was stolen from a till in Café Nero in Boston.

Police would like to speak to the man in the picture, who may be able to help in the investigation following the theft.

At around 4pm on Friday, July 6, £76 was stolen from the till at Café Nero on Strait Bargate.

If you believe you saw anything, or know the man in the picture, please call police on 101, quoting the reference 18000316574.

Alternatively email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000316574 in the subject box.