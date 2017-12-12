CCTV released after theft of Christmas lights

CCTV has been released of a man police believe could help them with an investigation into the theft of Christmas lights.

On Thursday November 23, a slim male, aged in their late 20s, described as 5ft 6, with short dark hair and described as wearing white trainers, a dark blue tracksuit top, and bottoms with light blue stripes,entered Sainsbury’s in Spalding and taken some Christmas lighting.

This took place at approximately 8:55am at the Sainsbury’s store on Holland Market, Spalding.

Police wish to speak to the man in the image as he may be able to help with enquiries.

If you do have any information, please call 101 and let our call-taker know that this is for the attention of PC 618 Edwards, under Incident number 88 of the 23 November.