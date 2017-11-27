CCTV released after woman, 90s, is burgled

Detectives investigating a burglary at the home of a woman in her 90s have released a CCTV image of a woman who may be able to assist the enquiry.

At around 8.30am on October 30, a woman entered the address in Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, and snatched the victim's handbag.

Do you recognise this woman?

If you have any information about the possible identity of the woman on the bike in the CCTV images, please contact DC Michelle Spence at Spalding CID by calling 101 and quoting incident number 77 of 30/10/2017.