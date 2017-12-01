CCTV released in Aldi theft enquiry

Police have released CCTV images of two people who may be able to help them with an investigation into a theft at a Boston supermarket.

Officers said that an elderly woman had her handbag stolen from her trolley at the Aldi store in Boston on November 21, between 12.30-1.35pm.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for your help in identifying these two people as they may be able to help us with our enquiries into a theft of a handbag.

“We need to speak to these two people as they may be able to help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident or the two pictured is asked to call non-emergency number 101 quoting incident 208 of November 21, under the attention of PC 1042 Luker.