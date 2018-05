Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with an incident in Boston.

A tweet from Boston Police (@BostonPoliceUK) said police were trying to locate the pictured male in connection with tthe incident they were dealing with - however, were unspecific as to the nature of it.

Lincolnshire Police has been contacted for further information.

Anyone who knows the identity of the male is asked to email simon.bayes@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call 101.

