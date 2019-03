Police in Boston are appealing for help to trace the women in the image who may have witnessed an incident of harassment.

These women, who police would like to stress are potential witnesses and not suspects, were seen entering a white Ford Fiesta in the cinema car park, Fydell Crescent, Boston at around 2.50am yesterday, Sunday March 3.

Do you recognise these potential witnesses?

Officers would appeal to these women to contact them on 101, quoting crime number 19000110595.