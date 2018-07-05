CCTV shows 'yob' hurling bricks through Boston cinema

A yob has been caught on camera hurling bricks through large windows at a Boston cinema.

The Savoy Cinema on West Street is offering a £1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of the vandal.

The damage caused

The man was caught on CCTV walking through the car park at the cinema before pulling bricks out of a carrier bag and hurling them at the windows.

Three windows were smashed in the attack at just before 5am on Saturday (June 30) morning.

These pictures were posted on the The Savoy's Facebook page this week.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the cinema on 01205 363634 or message the Savoy on Facebook.