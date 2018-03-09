Chance to find out more about being a cadet

An open evening will take place next Wednesday for anyone looking to join the Boston Police Cadets corp.

The event, being held at the town’s police station, and starting at 6.30pm will allow youngsters aged between 13-16 hoping to join find out what’s involved in being a cadet, meet current serving cadets, get advice on the recruitment process and ask any questions they might have.

Organisers say there is no need to book and the session should last no more than one hour.

For more information visit www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/volunteers/cadets/

To apply to be a cadet visit www.lincs.police.uk/about-us/join-us/volunteers/cadets/apply-now-to-become-a-police-cadet/

The closing date is Monday, April 2, 2018.