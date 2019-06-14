CIERNAK MURDER TRIAL: One of two men accused denies any part in the kiling

One of two men on trial for murder told police that he was not involved in the killing of Przemyslaw Ciernak, a jury at Linconl Crown Court was told today (Friday).

Mariusz Skiba, who was arrested following the death of the 41-year-old, told police during a series of interviews that his co-accused Dariusz Kaczkowski stabbed the victim.

Mary Loram QC, prosecuting, read out details of interviews conducted by police with Skiba in January of this year.

Skiba, the jury heard, told officers that the three men had walked to a car park off Wormgate in Boston town centre to drink and take amphetamine.

He described it as “a safe place” as police patrolling in the centre of the town poured away their alcohol if they were found with it.

Skiba said: “It is true that I was standing there with Przemyslaw Cierniak and Dariusz but I had no involvement in causing him injuries.”

He said that Mr Cierniak asked Dariusz for a pound and moments later Dariusz suddenly began to hit Mr Cierniak.

In the first interview read out to the jury Skiba said “He [Cierniak] shouted ‘leave me’. Then I saw a bit of blade as he was stabbing him. I told Przemyslaw to run.”

The jury has been told that Kaczkowski declined to answer questions when he was interviewed by police.

The prosecution say that Mr Cierniak was attacked by Dariusz Kaczkowski and Mariusz Skiba after the three of them went to a car park off Wormgate in Boston town centre.

Mr Cierniak is alleged to have been punched and kicked before fatal stab wounds were inflicted on him.

The jury has heard how afterwards he ran from the car park to a nearby tanning studio where he collapsed. Emergency services were called but despite attempts to save him he passed away.

Evidence was given earlier in the week that Mr Cierniak had 16 freshly inflicted injuries. Pathologist Dr Stuart Hamilton, who carried out a post-mortem examination on Przemyslaw Cierniak, said he died as a result of stab wounds to the chest.

Dr Hamilton said that blows inflicted on Mr Cierniak were delivered with “moderate” force and he described three of the wounds as significant.

He told the jury that Mr Cierniak’s lung and liver were punctured as a result of being stabbed and added “Any one of the three stab wounds could have been responsible for his death.”

He said that Mr Cierniak also had a stab wound which went straight through one of his arms and out the other side as well as a number of minor cuts and bruising.

Mariusz Skiba, 32, of no fixed address, and Dariusz Kaczkowski, 33, of Woodville Road, Boston, each deny the murder of Mr Cierniak on 10 January this year.