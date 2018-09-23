Clothes taken in attack and robbery on woman in her 50s in Boston centre

Robbers took clothes from a woman in her 50s after attacking her, police have revealed.

The incident happened in the Lawrence Lane area, near the footbridge and the B&M store.

The woman is believed to have had her handbag and mobile phone stolen as well as items of clothing.

The incident happened on 9 September, although police have only just released details today.

The victim attended hospital as a precaution.

A member of the public gave the woman a dressing gown because of the theft of clothing and Lincolnshire Police say officers are interested in speaking with this good samaritan.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 42 of 9 September, or emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with '199 of 14 September' in the subject box, or calling crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org