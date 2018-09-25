Concern growing for welfare of missing Stuart Hurst who could be in the Woodhall Spa area

Lincolnshire Police remain concerned for the wellbeing of a man who they believe could be in the Woodhall Spa area.

Stuart Hurst is missing from his home in New Bolingbroke.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for the safety of Stuart Hurst, it is believed he could be in the Woodhall Spa area and officers are carrying out searches.

“Stuart is in his 40s and was last seen wearing a shiny grey jacket and brown leather shoes.

“He is about 5ft 10 tall, of medium build and he may also have some facial hair.

“The police drone and NPAS helicopter are supporting this search.

“Stuart does not pose a danger to anyone whatsoever and any sightings of him should be reported by calling 101.”

Police are also appeaing for anyone who was in The Broadway area of Woodhall Spa between 2pm and 4.30pm yesterday (Monday, September 24) to get in touch, particularly if they have any dashcam footage.

If you have seen Stuart or have information about his whereabouts, call 101.