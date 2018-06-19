Concern someone will be hurt after break-ins at dangerous former pub in Stickney

Youth are being warned about a range of dangers after break-ins at a former pub in Stickney.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the break-in at The Rising Sun pub, Main Road, Stickney, overnight on Thursday June 14 / Friday June 15.

It is believed that the pub, which is not currently trading, is being targeted by a group of youths. They are causing damage when breaking into the property and also causing damage while inside.

There is an open well at the rear and people who enter at night risk injuring themselves on this. There are also several other hazards.

There is no power supply and nothing of value has been left inside.

There are significant dangers to entering abandoned buildings. The owner, who is stripping out the property, is concerned that someone will be hurt if they persist in this action.

He is also arranging for a private security firm to board up the property and put up perimeter fencing, with night patrols.

If you have information email police at force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference number 18000281006 in the subject box.

Alternatively, call 101 quoting reference 18000281006.