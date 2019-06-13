Coningsby man ‘broke into pub and urinated on the kitchen floor’

A Coningsby man who broke into a local pub, fell asleep on the floor and urinated on the kitchen floor, told a court he was so drunk he didn’t know what he was doing.

Billy Dunn, 26, of White Swan Close, admitted damaging the door frame and glazing, valued at £300, when he broke into the Mall Hotel in Station Road, Woodhall Spa, last month.

Prosecuting at Boston Magistrates’ Court yesterday (June 12), Marie Stace said that CCTV images revealed Dunn had broken in at 1.34am on Monday May 6 by forcing open the doors.

She said he had fallen asleep on the floor of the bar, then got up and went into the kitchen where he urinated on the floor, before returning to the bar to lie down and go back to sleep.

She said the landlord Trevor Glen then came downstairs and found him and police were called.

Ms Stace added that Dunn apologised, and said he had been drinking all day and was very drunk.

Mitigating, counsel Shabinah Ladha said Dunn was very apologetic and had paid £300 to the landlord to repair the damage.

Dunn was given a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £105 in costs and charges.