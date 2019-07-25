Coningsby woman accused of stealing over £60,000 from employer

A woman accused of stealing more than £60,000 from her employer is to face a jury trial next year.

Elizabeth Cullen, 56, of Lancaster Drive, Coningsby, denied two charges of theft from B. Eyre & Son Ltd involving a total of £60,292 when she appeared before Lincoln Crown Court last week.

The thefts are alleged to have taken place between January 2010 and May 2017.

Cullen also pleaded not guilty to acquiring criminal property involving £79,815 cash between January 2004 and May 2017.

She denied a further charge of fraud by overpaying herself £2,269 in wages.

The case was adjourned for a trial due to be held in January 2020 and Cullen was granted bail.