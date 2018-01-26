Constable set to face standards hearing over accusations of false statements

A Boston police constable is to face a hearing next month after being accused of making false statements, it has been confirmed.

Police Constable Anthony Colson, who is currently based at Boston Police Station, on Lincoln Lane, is set to face the hearing at Lincolnshire Police Headquarters, Deepdale Lane, Nettleham, LN2 2LT between the February 1 and 9, 2018.

It is alleged that between November 18, 2016, to December 16, 2016, PC Colson ‘made a number of communications and/or statements that he knew and/or believed to be false’.

The hearing will look at whether PC Colson breached the standards of professional behaviour surrounding Honesty and integrity, Discreditable conduct and Duties and responsibilities