Council’s bid for extra powers to deal with illegal encampments set for High Court

An application from Boston Borough Council for additional powers to deal with illegal encampments on all of its property will be heard in the High Court, in Birmingham, tomorrow (Thursday, July 18) at 10.30am.

Last April, the council was granted new powers by the High Court to issue an injunction to anyone setting up illegal encampments on any property owned by the council including land associated with the Princess Royal Sports Arena. This included any caravan or mobile home.

This was to avoid the delay in taking each individual case of illegal encampment through the courts to obtain an injunction.

Now the council is applying for power of arrest so that the police can immediately deal with anyone in breach of the injunction by refusing to move.

The council has had problems with illegal encampments, particularly at green spaces and at leisure facilities.

Waste, including human excrement and old fridges, have been left behind.

On April 29, this year an unlawful encampment was set up on Boston’s Maud Street car park. Three people were served with an injunction to move, but did not. They eventually left on May 2, leaving behind a quantity of waste which the council had to clear.

To see the full application being made to the High Court go to https://bit.ly/2XVQHmO