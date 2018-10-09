Court hands out bans to Boston drink-drivers

THREE Boston drivers have been banned from driving by magistrates in the town after being arrested for drunk driving.

Tomas Stalioraitis, 32, of Old Mill Court, was stopped by police in John Adams Way after driving through a red traffic light and stopping at a green one at 1.10am on September 8 and provided a sample of 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, almost twice the legal limit of 35.

Philippa Chatterton, mitigating, said he had intended to take a taxi home from a party but couldn't get one.

Stalioraitis was banned for 18 months but will get an 18 week reduction if he passes a drink drivers' course, and was fined £320 with £117 in cost and charges.

Paulius Katinas, 29 of Argyle Street was arrested after hitting a lamp post in Rowley Road when he stopped to speak to some friends after going out drinking with a friend.

He gave a sample of 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and was banned for 14 months with a 14 week reduction for passing the course and was fined £330 with £118 in costs and charges.

Edgars Petrovs, 29, of Fishtoft Road, was stopped in Lister Way after he was woken up at 11pm on September 7 by his landlord's agent to immediately pay his rent and went to a cash point to get the money, even though he had drunk two glasses of wine before going to bed.

He was banned for 14 months with a 14 week reduction if he passes the course and ordered to pay a fine of £240 and costs and charges of £115.

All men admitted the offences.