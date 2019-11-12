COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Boston Magistrates' Court.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Lukasz Nowakowski, 37, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks to run consecutive to other terms. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. £122 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed. Breach of a suspended sentence. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: at Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while disqualified, and drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Suspended sentences of imprisonment of 10 and eight weeks, respectively, implemented as two concurrent terms of eight weeks. Overall length of sentence: 18 weeks.

DRINK DRIVING

Rui Cardoso, 57, of Taverna Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fountain Place, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. £200 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Fountain Place, used a vehicle without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Eimantas Liobikas, 31, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Wyberton Low Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 71 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg. £700 fine. £70 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Wyberton Low Road, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. In each case, driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Dainius Kasparas, 31, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Moulton, in Bell Lane, drove while disqualified. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed. At Moulton, in Bell Lane, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Armands Juskovs, 39, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £200 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Stephen Dixon, 42, c/o Union Street, Boston. Failed to comply with a community requirement of suspended sentence order by failing to attend as instructed planned office appointments. No adjudication – dealt with for breach offence. Suspended sentence (imposed for possession of an offensive weapon, possession of class B drugs, and two counts of failing to surrender) varied. Order now as follows: committed to prison for 12 months, suspended for 15 months (extended by three months). Rehabilitation Activity Requirement continues.

Olegs Klucknikovs, 43, of Thorold Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work on two dates. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Committed to prison for 13 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Community order revoked. £85 costs.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Nicolae-Madalin Feraru, 20, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove used a vehicle without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Emil Tyfel, 39, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Kingsway, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Kingsway, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Darren Hurrell, 44, of High Street, Gosberton. At Boston, in Swineshead Road, used a motor vehicle without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances: exceptional hardship found. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Constance Grooby, 22, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Catalin Scripcariu, 23, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Thomas Wood, 60, of High Street, Chesterton, Cambridge. At Boston, in Ingram Road, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Samantha Barsley, 31, of Sheriff Way, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Hristo Babakov, 20, of Cornhill Lane, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, used a vehicle without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in High Street, used a vehicle when the manner in which passengers were carried on it involved a danger of injury to any person, namely there were seven passengers for the six seats and a child was being held of a lap. No separate penalty.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Alex Kinsey, 32, of no fixed abode. At Boston, on two dates, had in his possession a quantity of mamba – a class B drug. In each case, £12.50 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £25 costs. In each case, mamba to be forfeited and destroyed. In each case, to be detained in the courthouse – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. At Boston, on a later date, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty. Breach of a conditional discharge order imposed for an offence of shoplifting and failing to surrender. No action taken.

RESISTED

Mohamed Hussein, 26, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Sabina Borcoi, 19, of Pitt Street, Barnsley. At Boston, stole goods to an unknown value from Asda. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £45 costs.

Kieron Hennesey, 31, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole clothing to the approximate value of £150 from Sports Direct. £150 fine. £32 victim surcharge. To be detained in the courthouse – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Rebecca Bulman, 41, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, stole frozen fish to the value of £66 from Iceland. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation of £66. £85 costs. Breach of a conditional discharge order. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: at Boston, stole frozen food to the value of £30 from Iceland, and, on an earlier date, Ambipur Refills to the value of £25 from Savers Health and Beauty. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Lee Smith, 45, of Rutland Street, Loughborough. At Boston, stole razors and toothbrush heads to an unknown value from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £100.

