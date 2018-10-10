COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts ...

Dog dangerously out of control

Lucille Wood, 45, of East Fen, New Leake. At Boston, was in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control and whilst out of control in East Fen Lane injured someone. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Dog to be destroyed unless kept under proper control by being securely held on a lead by a person who is not less than 16 years old, being securely fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person, being securely fitted with a muzzle in a public place, not to run free in a public place. £200 compensation. £85 costs.

Drink-Driving

Stuart Bradley, 54, of Main Road, Algarkirk. At Boston, drove a motor vehicle in Rosegarth Street after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath equalled 50 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35mcg). £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Liga Upite, 55, of Almond Walk, Boston. At Boston, drove a motor vehicle in Almond Walk after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath equalled 67 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35mcg). £240 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Lukas Turcinavicius, 25, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, drove a motor vehicle in Fydell Crescent after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath equalled 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit 35mcg). 12 weeks’ prison, suspended for one year. 100 hours’ unpaid work. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, drove while disqualified. 12 weeks’ concurrent prison sentence, suspended for one year. 100 hours’ unpaid work. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Driving while disqualified

Stuart Turner, 30, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Oxford Street, drove while disqualified. 12 weeks’ consecutive prison sentence. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Oxford Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Breach of 12-month conditional discharge for theft. No action taken. Breach of suspended sentence for drug-driving. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence – sentence of imprisonment of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks.

Florin Ghiorghi, 27, of Malvern Close, Ipswich. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £80 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the A16, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty. At Boston, on the A16 wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. £80 fine. At Boston, on the A16, drove while disqualified. 150 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Driving while using a phone

Mayson Houghton, 23, of Albany Close, Skegness. At Kirton, drove on London Road while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £106 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ivan Aleksov, 28, of Commercial Road, Spalding. At Boston, drove on Sluice Bridge while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on Sluice Bridge, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Ross, 56, of Rankine Close, Newbold, Rugby. At Boston, drove on Pold Hammond Road while using a hand-held telephone. £133 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Driving without due care and attention

Simas Baleniunas, 25, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, drove on Argyle Street without due care and attention. £116 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Driving without insurance/MOT

Matthew Duggan, 21, of Fairfield Hill, Bramley, Leeds. On the A16 at Kirton, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. On the A16 at Kirton, drove without a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mantas Kaliskas, 33, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Chapel Street, drove with no test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Mark Grantham, 46, of Rural Avenue, West Pinchbeck, Spalding. At Boston, drove on Spilsby Road without insurance. £392 fine. £39 victim surcharge. Costs £85. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, drove on Spilsby Road otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Alexander Isaac, 38, of Sinclair Close, Boston. At Boston, in Longhurst Gardents, drove with no test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Drugs

Christopher Crosby, 38, of Swift Gardens, Kirton. At Boston, had in his possession a small quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.

Failure to comply

Vidmantas Virsilas, 29, of Hide Close, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence – at Boston, in Oxford Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 95 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath (legal limit is 35mcg). £384 fine. At Boston, in Oxford Street drove without insurance. No separate penalty.

Failure to provide

Raimondas Dabrisius, 42, of Carver Road, Boston. At Boston, having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed, without reasonable excuse, to do so. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £135 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Knife

Krysztof Fraczek, 57, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Red Lion Street, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black handled kitchen knife. 50 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Robert Krason, 42, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place, namely Red Lion Street, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a black handled kitchen knife. 50 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

Lights

Lukasz Szarlat, 35, of Sutton Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, used a pedal cycle which was not fitted with front or rear position lamps. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Sandis Velavs, 34, of George Street, Boston. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, used a pedal cycle which was not fitted with front or rear position lamps. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Speeding

Nicholas Johnson, 45, of Tower Gardens, Boston. Speeding on Langrick Road, in Wildmore. £189 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with four points.

Artur Chmielewski, 33, of Sutton Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. Speeding on the A17 Station Road at Swineshead Bridge. £146 fine. Victim surcharge £30. Costs £85. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Gabriel Turca, 35, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. Speeding on the A16 at Crowland. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Ian Wibberley, 56, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Speeding on the Spalding Road, Sutterton. £92 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Threatening/Abusive Words/Behaviour

Peter Stirling, 59, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge £85 costs.