COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln Magistrates’ Courts ...

ASSAULT

* Cristian Bacelan, 26, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Anwick, Sleaford, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for one year. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Drink-driving

* Paulius Katinas, 29, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Rowley Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 51 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. £330 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

* Edgars Petrovs, 29, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 47 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. £240 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

* Tomas Stalioraitis, 32, of Old Mill Court, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. £320 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

* Saulius Urbanavicius, 33, of Chardwell Close, Beckton, London. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

* Leszek Wrzeszcz, 46, of Standish Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 76 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

DRIVING WITH PHONE

* Andrew Sadler, 38, of Kingsway, Boston. At Boston, in Windsor Bank, drove while using a handheld mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £400 fine, £40 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE

*Nina Van Haren, 34, of Maple Road, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £330 fine, £33 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

* Agnieszka Sobota, 40, of The Furrows, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

* Peter Donnelly, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in courthouse, detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

FAILURE TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Arnas Grudzinskas, 28, of Kingston Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lincolnshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Mina Houssain, 56, of Hiltons Lane, Fosdyke. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lincolnshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Jacek Boho, 30, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At West Parade, Lincoln, having been required by or on behalf of the Chief Officer of Police for Lincolnshire, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

FAILURE TO PROVIDE

* Bruce Noble, 30, of Saddlers Mead, Spalding. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months.

No seat belt

* Karolis Gudeliunas, 26, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Taverner Road drove while not weating a seat belt. £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

OFFENSIVE WEAPON

* Joseph Richards, 42, of Taverner Road, Boston. At Boston, without lawful authority or reasonable excuse had with him in a public place, Taverner Road, an offensive weapon, namely a sock containing the head of a claw hammer. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Sock and claw hammer head to be forfeited and destroyed.

RESISTED PC

* Stuart Crofts, 40, of Northumberland Street, Derby. At Boston, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs. At Boston, at Boston Railway Station was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty.

SPEEDING

* Matthew Harrison, 42, of Motray Crescent, Guardbridge, St Andrews, Fife. On the A17 at Station Road, Swineshead Bridge, drove at a speed exceeding 40mph. £70 fine, £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

* Ermins Melnis, 26, of Peas Hill Road, March, Cambridgeshire. On the A17 at Station Road, Swineshead Bridge, drove at a speed exceeding 40mph. £220 fine, £22 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

* Zbigniew Kupisz, 53, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Tattershall Road, drove at a speed exceeding 30mph. £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £450 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points.

TAKING WITHOUT CONSENT

* Taylor Hubbard, 21, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, without the consent of the owner or other lawful authority took a pedal cycle for the use of yourself or another. £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs.

THEFT

* Catalin-Ionut Nedelcu, 22, of no fixed abode, Boston. At Boston, stole two purses to the value of £200 belonging to Coneys. Committed to prison for two months, suspended for 12 months. £190 compensation.

THEFT ARTICLES

* Nicholas De Vries, 32, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, not being at his place of abode, had with him articles for use in the course of, or in connection with theft, namely a torch, a long mop handle, and a rucksack containing a hacksaw and a crowbar. Community order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £40 fine, £85 victim surcharge. Torch, mop handle, rucksack, hacksaw, and crowbar to be forfeited and destroyed. Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Police Station, having been released on bail. £40 fine.

THREATENING BEHAVIOUR

* Amanda Grier, 47, of Hawthorn Street, Derby. At Boston, used towards another threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by her whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Community order made, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge, £40 costs. At Boston Railway Station, was guilty, while drunk, or disorderly behaviour. No separate penalty. Breach of 12-month conditional discharge for failure to comply with dispersal notice and failing to surrender to bail. No action taken, order to continue.