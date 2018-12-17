COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT

* Adam Isham, 32, of no fixed abode. At Boston, assaulted a constable in the execution of their duty. Committed to prison for four weeks. At Boston, without lawful excuse, damaged a soap dispenser to an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £60 fine. £100 compensation. £115 victim surcharge.

* Linas Aliskevicius, 30, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, committed assault. Discharged conditionally for two years. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, committed assault. Discharged conditionally for two years.

DRINK DRIVING

* James Bree, 19, of Dungannon Road, Nottingham. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 52 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

* Egidijus Armonavicius, 51, of High Street, Gosberton. At Gosberton, in High Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

* Marco Lopes, 43, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Vauxhall Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 92 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg Community order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. 100 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

* Premyslow Szus, 37, of Arundel Crescent, Boston. At Spalding, in Red Cow Drove, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 month. Victim surcharge £115. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for five years. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Marcin Stolarek, 45, of Orchard Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Tower Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Tower Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Tower Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

* Egidijus Soboliovas, 40, of Cornhill Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Huberts Baskers, 40, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined). At Boston, in London Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* David Baxter, 21, of Craven Avenue, Kirton. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined). At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Shaun Reynolds, 43, of Hessle Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Hessle Avenue, drove without insurance. £807 fine. £80 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Hessle Avenue, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Tomasz Swistowski, 33, of South Square, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Alex Szilagyi, 20, of Sandy Bank Road, New York, At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Harold Penson, 69, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Michael Mackman, 24, of Nidds Lane, Kirton. At Boston, on the A52, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, on the A52, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Ivan Petrov, 28, of Lambs Row, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £230. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Matthew Watson, 21, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Laughton Road, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim services. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

* Rolandas Vorobjovas, 40, of Prices Road, Wisbech. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £20 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Dzintars Cica, 25, of George Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving licence for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

* Tautvydas Petonas, 38, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving licence for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

* Petru Baurciulu, 38, of Portland Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Karl Wiseman, 36, of Wellingtonia Park, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Tomas Bubelis, 38, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Bogdan Pesu, 28, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Clara Pedreira, 44, of Quaker Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

HARASSMENT

* James Wellbellove, 22, of The Paddock, Kirton. At Kirton, between two dates in October, with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing harassment, alarm, or distress and the offence was racially aggravated. Committed to prison for eight weeks. Restraining order made in relation to complainants and location of offence. £115 victim surcharge. At Kirton, on a date in November, committed the same offence. Committed to prison for eight weeks to run concurrently. At Kirton, on a separate date in November, used threatening or abusive words or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby and the offence was racially aggravated. No separate penalty.

SEAT BELT

* Tomas Butkevicius, 27, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

* Saimonds Cubrevics, 31, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, stole razor blades to the value of £45 from Asda. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £40 costs. At Boston, in Asda, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine, a class A drug. No separate penalty. Diamorphone to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.