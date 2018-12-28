COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT

* Shane Harrison, 39, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on a separate date in the same month, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

DRINK DRIVING

* Andrius Bagdonavicius, 40, of De Montfort Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made. 60 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from drive for 24 months. Driving record endorsed.

* Dariusz Drabik, 42, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

* Bartlomiej Warminski, 23, of Ruffles Road, Haverhill, Suffolk. At Boston, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 59 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. 100 hours’ unpaid work. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months. 100 hours’ unpaid work. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Kestutis Zelenkauskas, 26, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made. 80 hours’ unpaid work. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

* Arturas Prokofoevas, 26, of Acorn Close, Freiston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove while disqualified. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE USING A MOBILE PHONE

* Jack Rae, 30, of Dodds Lane, Maghull, Liverpool. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £133 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

* Claire McMahon, 48, of Low Road, Friskney. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without due care and attention. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. At Boston, in John Adams Way, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red light. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Donna Newton, 20, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Ruskington, on the A153, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Allyson Smith, 48, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Long Sutton, on the A17, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six points).

* Nicholaj Moskal, 32, of Whittle Close, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, drove without insurance. £250 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Nelson Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. £250 fine.

* Shinene Castledine, 49, of Queens Road, Great Hale, Sleaford. At Boston, at the Alban Retail Park, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship found. £240 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Richard Bradbury, 58, of Hessle Court, Boston. At Boston, in South End, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Benas Klimasauskas, 28, of South End, Boston. At Spalding, in Warden Tree, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Marius Mihai, 25, of Grove Street West, Boston. At Boston, in Botolph Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Botolph Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Gunters Roze, 33, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Granville Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Granville Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Zoltan Siket, 30, of Chestnut Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Maple Road, drove without insurance. £460 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Maple Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Margaret Greatorex, 86, of Heathcote Road, Coningsby. At Coningsby, in Dogdyke Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Alan Johnson, 62, of Bowman Avenue, Friskney. At Friskney, in Bowman Avenue, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Mark Osbourne, 38, of Ralphs Lane, Frampton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle would was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Shaun Mansell, 47, of Station Road, Kirton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle would was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Elio Pardelha, 38, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle would was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO STOP

* Morgan Porter, 19, of Bath Gardens, Boston. At Boston, as a driver involved in an accident in St Nicholas Road in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, as a driver involved in an accident in St Nicholas Road in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to report the accident at a police station or to a constable within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in St Nicholas Road, drove without insurance. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in St Nicholas Road, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in St Nicholas Road drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER

* Carl Cox, 53, of Alexandra Road, Skegness. At Boston, with intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, thereby causing harrassment, alarm, or distress. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

* Shaun Overton, 41, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole coffee to the value of £20.74 from Poundstretchers. £20.74 compensation. At Boston, stole cosmetics to the value of £20 from Boots. £40 fine.

CASE RE-OPENED

* Paul Reynolds, 52, of Field View, Tumby Woodside, Boston. Case re-opened following conviction for the offences of driving without insurance and otherwise in accordance with a licence. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offences withdrawn.