COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT

* Scott Hyke, 23, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Ingram Road, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 costs. At Boston, in Ingram Road, on the same date, breached a non-molestation order. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Boston, in Ingram Road, on a date in the following month, breached a non-molestation order. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

BLADED ARTICLE

* Daniel Clarke, 27, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Lincoln, without authorisation, was in possession of a bladed or sharply pointed article, namely a sharpened canteen knife taped to a sharpened wooden handle, inside a prison. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. £115 victim surcharge. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from prison in that he failed to keep in touch with his supervisor in accordance with instructions. No action taken on breach.

CRIMINAL PROPERTY

* Olegs Klucnikovs, 43, of Thorold Street, Boston. At Boston, acquired, used, or had possession of criminal property, namely laptops, perfume, mobile phones, trainers and clothing. Community order made. 150 hours’ unpaid work. Compensation totalling £300.99. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

* Lauren Hindmarsh, 21, of Scrane End South, Freiston. AT Boston, in Oak House Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in her breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £184 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

* Mantas Slevinskas, 21, of Langley Mews, Kirton. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 15 months. £550 fine. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove without insurance. £150 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

* Lukasz Szwan, 40, of Redbourne Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Hubberts Birdge level crossing, drove without due care and attention. £136 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At Hubberts Bridge level crossing, drove without insurance, £204 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Hubberts Bridge level crossing, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Vasile Dumitrescu, 30, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Cristian Grigorescu, 29, of Jackson Caravan Park, Pennyhill, Holbeach. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined). At Kirton, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine.

* Igors Medvedevs, 47, of Wide Bargate, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

* Erikas Anzelis, 36, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Pawel Gaj, 32, of Green Lane, Algarkirk. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licene. £20 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Artur Majewski, 46, of Main Ridge West, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £55 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

* Ian Lee, 69, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Rosebery Avenue, drove without insurance. £90 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Lyndn Gilbert, 28, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, in Stickney Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Stanislav Karmysov, 29, of Fox Close, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to given information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Girts Vanags, 28, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to given information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Nicolae Matei, 38, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to given information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Renato Rodrigues, 19, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to given information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Audrius Gaigalas, 23, of High Street, Gosberton. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending (six penalty points determined). At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT

* Lloyd Cutter, 29, of Medlock Place, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

* Shaun Parker, 35, of no fixed abode. At Donington, stole meat items to the value of £128.20 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Pinchbeck, stole chocolate to the value of £140 from the Spar. At Donington, stole meat items to the value of £150 from Lincolnshire Co-op. At Donington, stole meat products to the value of £77 from Lincolnshire Co-op. In each case, committed to prison for 10 weeks to run concurrently, suspended for one year. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Compensation totalling £495.20. Conviction of an offence while a community order made for offences of theft and common assault were in force. No adjudication - dealt with for original offences. In each case, committed to prison for 10 weeks to run concurrently, suspended for one year. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Spalding, jointly having entered as a trespasser, stole cash of a value unknown from The Drayman’s Arms. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. £100 compensation. Commission of a further offence during a suspended sentence order relating to five counts of theft and one of assault. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. In each case, suspended sentence of 10 weeks implemented, to run concurrently.

* Arturs Potapkins, 32, of Tower Gardens, Boston. At Boston, stole Christmas lights to the value of £20 from Poundstretcher. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

* Kirtsy Howsam, 41, of The Meadows, Spalding. At Boston, stole aftershave balm to the value of £26.25 from Oldrids. At Lincoln, stole clothing to the value of £19.98 from Gap Stores. In each case, discharge conditionally for 12 months. Compensation totalling £46.23.

URINATING

* Mariusz Skiba, 32, of Chapel Street, Boston. At St Botolph’s Church, in Boston, behaved indecently within a churchyard by urinating on gravestones. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.