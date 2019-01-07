COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT

* Costel Tudor, 50, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for one year. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Peter Andrews, 58, of Days Lane, Donington. At Donington, committed assault. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made prohibiting contact with the complainant in any way. £20 victim surcharge. £150 costs.

BLADED ARTICLE

* Deivydas Binkulis, 40, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, on the footbridge to Church Close, had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife with a four-inch blade. Committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. 200 hours’ unpaid work. £115 victim services. £85 costs. Kitchen knife to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, on a separate date, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING

* Andrew Griggs, 31, of Florin Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 70 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg. Community order made: Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £300 fine. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 42 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove while disqualified from driving, and at Boston, in Florin Drive, drove a vehicle without the consent of the owner. Community order made in each case: Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

* Halil Surensoy, 55, of Charter Close, Boston. At Sleaford, on the A15, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with four points. At Sleaford, on the A15, drove while not wearing a seat belt and, as a driver, failed to comply with the indication given by solid white line road markings. No separate penalty in each case.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Lyndn Gilbert, 28, of Main Road, Stickney. At Boston, in Stickney Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined).

* Dumitru Rafaila, 24, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Windsor Bank, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

* Ciprian Alexie, 27, of Belgrave Terrace, Birmingham. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Marcin Chmielnicki, 38, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* James Gubb, 38, of High Road, Benfleet, Essex. At Benington, on the A52, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Krystian Dobrowolski, 31, of Union Place, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Audrius Nasvytis, 33, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

* Jamie Smith, 27, of Albert Street, Hacknell, Nottingham. At Hubbert’s Bridge, on the A17, drove without insurance. £261 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

* Arvis Jezdovskis, 22, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Kirton, in Horseshoe Lane, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Imants Cubrevics, 25, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Kevin Holmes, 36, of Chapnall Close, Walsoken, Norwich. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (eight points). At Kirton, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK DISORDERLY BEHAVIOUR

* Brandon Harris, 22, of Leagate Road, Gipsey Bridge. At Boston, in the Market Place, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Woodville Road, on a separate date, stole a bank card. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. Compensation £98.01. At Applegreen Services, Boston, on a third date, committed fraud by using a stolen bank card to purchase items to the value of £98.01. Discharged conditionally for 18 months.

FAILED TO COMPLY

* Darren Birks, 39, of Shaw Road, Boston. Failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend planned office appointments. £15 fine. £70 costs.

* Cheynene Kohut, 33, of Clifton Road, Boston. Failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend planned office appointments. Community order varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing original requirements: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

* Sergejus Peresekovas, 38, of Alderfield Close, Boston. Failed to comply with a suspended sentence order by failing to attend a work placement. £30 fine. £85 costs.

* Nicholas De Vries, 33, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. Failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend an initial appointment. Community order varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing original requirement: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Andrus Jovaisa, 43, of South Parade, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

* Giedrius Kaulavicius, 45, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

* Jamie Cox, 42, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Wesley Turner, 32, c/o Pilleys Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

* Hakan Nurhak, 37, of Pen Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

* Andrew Stringer, 36, of Ward Crescent, Boston. At Boston, stole shoes to the value of £39.99 from Sports Direct. Community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Breach of conditional discharge for four counts of theft. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. In each case, community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

* Krysztof Fraczek, 57, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, stole a coat to the value of £99 from Marks and Spencer; and Ferrero Rocher chocolates to the value of £89 from Co-op; fragrance sets to the value of £150 from Oldrids, across three dates. £20 compensation. In each case, community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. 81 hours’ unpaid work.

CASE RE-OPENED

* Dinu Laurentiu, 33, of Montague Road, Birmingham. Application to re-open a case following conviction for driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Sentence set aside. Licence endorsement removed. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).