COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

DRINK DRIVING

* Faraydon Mohamdi, 24, c/o Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 40 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

driving without insurance/LICENCE/MOT

* Graham Wilson, 45, of Finders Hatch Tinkle Street, Grimoldby, Louth. At Kirton, in Station Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Dean Byles, 47, of Grove Road, Theddlethorpe. At Leverton, on the A52, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Leverton, on the A52, drove without a test certificate. £40 fine.

* Scott Easton, 43, of Horncastle Road, Mareham le Fen. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Janos Szabo, 30, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. At Boston, on the Sluice Bridge, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim services. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the Sluice Bridge, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK WHILE DISORDERLY

* Michael Patton, c/o Penny Gardens, Kirton, Boston. At Kirton, in a public place, namely Penny Gardens, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine. £30 victim services. £85 costs.

* Viktor Slizovs, 45, c/o High Street, Boston. At Boston, in a public place, namely London Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £40 fine. £30 victim services. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Paul Thornton, 37, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Robert Wright, 58, of Sibsey Road, Fishtoft. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £180 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £120 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Gareth Brown, 32, of The Furrows, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Ogniyan Shindarski, 27, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Lee Mackman, 44, of Redstone Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Piotr Rymarz, 42, of Sutton Terrace, Haven Village, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

LITTERING

* Miroslav Adamovic, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely spit, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Louise Baker, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in Georges Road, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Manolache Bogdan, of Spring Gardens, Sleaford. At Boston, in Market Place, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Lynne Collins, of Primrose Crescent, Pinchbeck. At Boston, in Bridge Street, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Argis Kozlovskis, 26, of Granvill Street, Boston. At Boston, in Station Approach, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely spit, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Emily Worthington, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Irby Street, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

* Chloe Williams, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, At Boston, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Costs £250.

PUBLIC ORDER

* Thomas Berry, 24, of Stonegate, Spalding. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harrasment, alarm, or distress thereby. Compensation £130.

* Brendon Pulford, 24, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby. Compensation £130.

THEFT

* Adam Kaminski, 25, c/o Trinity Street, Boston. At Boston, stole a pair of Adidas trainers to the value of £29.99 from TK Maxx. £66 fine. £29 compensation. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Andrew Stringer, 36, of Ward Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, stole meat to a value unknown from Iceland. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Fishtoft, in Eastwood Road, stole meat to an unknown value from One Stop Stores. Discharged conditionally for six months.