COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

* Raimundas Seputis, 22, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Gainsborough, in King Street, damaged an Audi A5 to an unknown value intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation. At Lincoln, failed to surrender to custody having being released on bail in criminal proceedings. £50 fine.

DRINK DRIVING

* Elvis Babalau, 30, of Charles Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 75 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE USING A HAND-HELD MOBILE PHONE

* Russell Kelly, 28, of Main Road, Carrington. At Caenby Corner, on the A15, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Matthew Buxton, 30, of Hogsthorpe, Skegness. At Swineshead, on the A17, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Brandon Lee, 22, of Heneage Road, Grimsby. At Gosberton, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Krzysztof Muszynski, 50, of Beoley Road West, Redditch. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove without a test certificate. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

* Toni Lloyd, 30, of Richmond Drive, Skegness. At Benington, in West End Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Benington, in West End Road, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine.

DRUGS

* Renars Kozlovskis, 34, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY BEHAVIOUR

* Timurs Olehnovics, 32, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sibsey Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £400 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Lincoln, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

* John Sturt, 30, c/o Haven Bank, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

* Maciej Kowalczyk, 26, of Emery Lane, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend planned office appointments on a date in October and November. Suspended sentence for the offence of possession of a bladed article in a public place varied. Suspended sentence order now as follows: committed to prison for six months, suspended for 18 months. New and varied requirements: Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Continuing original requirement: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

* Stevie Murphy, 32, of Broadfield Lane, Boston. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following a period of imprisonment in that he failed to attend planned office appointments on two dates in June and one in July of last year. £50 fine.

FAILURE TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Maria Goncalves, 56, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle failed to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Marian Dura, 67, of Stephenson Close, Boston. At Lincoln, having been required to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle failed to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

HANDLING

* Tanya Wightman, 44, of Sandygate Crescent, Old Leake. At Boston, dishonestly received stolen goods, namely a Yamaha electronic keyboard, to the value of £350 belonging to an individual, knowing or believing them to be stolen. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge.

LITTER

* Remus Calin, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £252 costs.

* Pattrus Drotenes, of Norfolk Street, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £252 costs.

* Chris Jones, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Grantham, in High Street, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely smoking material, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £83 costs.

* Paula Kata, of Witham Place, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it there. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £252 costs.

SCHOOL ATTENDANCE

* Sarah Coupland, 39, of Main Road, Friskney. Between June 4 and July 20 of last year, were parent to a child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £448 costs.

SCRAP METAL

* Lukasz Nowakowski, 36, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Spalding, carried on business as a scrap metal dealer without a licence. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Spalding, on the A16, drove a vehicle without insurance. £120 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points determined). At Boston, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £50 fine.

THEFT

* Mark Williams, 43, of Revesby Avenue, Boston. At Boston, stole two Henry Hoovers to the value of £140 from Tesco. £100 fine. £140 compensation.

* Josh Hagan, 29, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, stole Nike gloves to the value of £7.50 from Oldrids. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. Commission of further offence during operational period of suspended sentence for three counts of theft, two counts of criminal damage, an assault and failure to surrender. Suspended sentence varied. Suspended sentence order now as follows: committed to prison for 12 weeks, suspended for 15 months. Operational period extended by three months.

CASE RE-OPENED

* Aleksandras Davydovas, 66, of Rider Gardens, Fishtoft. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At New York, in Langrick Road, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification. Mitigating circumstances, exceptional hardship found. £200. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

* Mina Houssain, 57, of Hiltons Lane, Fosdyke. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failure to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

* Karol Majchrzak, 28, of Park Road, Boston. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence driving without insurance. Statutory declaration made. Case adjourned.