COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts ...

ASSAULT

* Juozas Gedvilas, 55, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. £20 victim surcharge. £150 costs.

BEHAVIOUR

* Jamie Law, 25, of Hagnaby Road, Stickford, Boston. At Skegness, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £120 fine. £50 compensation. £100 costs. At Skegness, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

* Levi Emmanuel, 27, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, damaged a double glazed window to the value of £182.80 belonging to Lincolnshire Housing Partnership intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Compensation £182.80. Breach of suspended sentence for criminal damage and obstructing a police constable. No action taken on breach as order was near end of period.

DRINK DRIVING

* Edita Varkaliene, 40, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

* Valentina Sicevica, 55, of Langrick Road, Boston. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 54 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove without due care and attention. £150 fine. Driving record endorsed.

* Ivospasov Vlaykov, 49, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove a vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 58 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35 mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

* Jane Huckle, 58, of Donington Road, Bicker. At Hubberts Bridge, on B1192 Station Road, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £173 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* David Hodgson, 61, of Dams Lane, Belchford, Horncastle. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

* Robert Valiuk, 21, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove without insurance. £270 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gerda Domarka, 26, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Giusepe Scripcariu, 19, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in Oxford Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DROVE WHILE DISQUALIFIED

* Costinel Cosma, 24, of Little London Street, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

* Mantas Bieliauskas, 31, of Old Lane, Beeston, Leeds. At Boston, in Irby Street, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Irby Street, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. No separate penalty.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

* Erkan Cagdas, 37, of Grand Sluice Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

* Laimis Leoncikas, 28, of Muster Roll Lane, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

* Petonas Tautvydas, 38, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO PROVIDE A SPECIMEN

* Ricardo Dalomba, 32, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis failed without reasonable excuse to do so. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

LITTERING

* Alison Royal, of Church End, Wrangle. At Boston, in Pescod Square, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it in the ground. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £252 costs.

Sandris Velins, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in Park Gate, threw down, dropped or otherwise deposited litter, namely a cigarette butt, and left it in the ground. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £252 costs.

MISC. DRIVING

* Pedro Fonseca, 51, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove when he was not in such a position that he had proper control of the vehicle. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed.

* Artur Kleins, 48, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lincoln Lane, were in charge of a motor vehicle after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 62 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. The legal limit is 35mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

NON-MOLESTATION

* Kamil Golicz, 27, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, did an act, namely contacted an individual, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Marsh Lane, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class b drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

* Nathan Bourne, 27, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Market Place, stole fragrances and protein powders to the value of £190.50 belonging to Boots. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, stole vodka to the value of £21.49 belonging to McColls. At Boston, stole children’s toys to the value of £500 from Tesco. At Boston, stole alcoholic spirits to the value of £28.50 from Co-op. At Boston, stole alcohol spirits to the value of £54 from Co-op. At Boston, stole fragrances to the value of £79 from B&M. At Boston, stole fragrances to the value of £79 from B&M. In each case, committed to prison for 20 weeks to run concurrently, suspended for one year. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

* Ian Barwick, 42, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole chocolate to the value of £13 from the Co-op. Committed to prison for seven days to run concurrently. £13 compensation. Breach of a suspended sentence for an offence of burglary other than dwelling. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence – at Boston, in West Street, having entered as a trespasser, stole computer equipment. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of 18 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of 12 weeks.

* Jolanta Juozapaityte, 33, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole a Georgio Armani fragrance set to the value of £56 from Boots. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge.

* Amit Sharma, 39, of Middlecott Close, Boston. At Boston, on two dates, stole clothing to the value of £200 from Marks & Spencer. At Wyberton, stole meat to the value of £49 from the Co-operative Food Group. Compensation totalling £449.