COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Liam Newcombe, 22, of Witham Town, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for nine months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Thomas Skelton, 27, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, committed assault. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

BENEFITS

Paul Abbott, 48, of Station Street, Donington. At Spalding, with a view to obtaining for himself a benefit or other payment, made a statement or representation to South Holland District Council he knew to be false, namely that he was not in receipt of any income. £265 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Spalding, with a view to obtaining a benefit or other payment, made a statement or representation to the Department for Work and Pensions which he knew to be false, namely in a benefit application telephone call stated that he was not in receipt of earnings or income. No separate penalty.

BREACH OF ORDER

Pawel Koba, 42, of Tannery Close, Boston. At Boston, breached a domestic violence protection order in that he contacted an individual. £50 fine.

DROVE WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Mark Whiley, 56, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Lincoln, on the A46, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (seven penalty points).

DROVE WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Mariusz Pinkosz, 60, of Penny Gardens, Kirton. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove a vehicle without insurance. £198 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Sutterton, in the A16, drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mantas Kaliskas, 34, of Franklin Lodge, Boston. At Boston, in Nelson Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

Ion Toloaca, 30, of Peck Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points). At Boston, in Witham Place, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Plamen Penev, 40, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharage. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points). At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove while not wearing a seat belt. No separate penalty.

Constantin-Florin Rosu, 30, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove without insurance. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Calin-Ioan Belteghi, 30, of Western Promenade Road, Penzance, Cornwall. At Boston, in Duke Street, drove without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim services. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Duke Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and used a vehicle (Ford Galaxy) where the number of passengers carried by it, namely 10, was such that its use involved a danger of injury to any person. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed.

Ionut Avram, 21, of Horace Street, Boston. At Boston, in Church Close, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Church Close, drove otherwise in accordance with a licence and with no test certificate. No separate penalties. At Boston, in London Road, on a separate date, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (eight penalty points). At Boston, in London Road, on the same date, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRINK DRIVING

Cristinel Burdulea, 44, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in West Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 101 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Robert Sewell, 32, of Hickford Hill, Belchamp St Paul, Sudbury, Essex. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for one week. £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 13 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Committed to prison for four weeks to run consecutively. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrently. At Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of concerned in the production of a quantity of cannabis plants, possession of a quantity of amphetamine and cannabis, and two counts of drug driving. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence – sentence of 18 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks to run consecutively. Conviction of an offence while a community order made for an offence of driving while disqualified was in force. Community order revoked.

DRUNK WITH CHILD

Wesley Bates, 36, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Spalding, were found drunk in a public place, namely Pinchbeck Road, while having the charge of a child under the age of seven. £50 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £80 costs.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Lauren Rogers, 22, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, failed to comply with a community protection notice by acting in a manner that caused harassment, intimidation, alarm or distress to an individual by making rude gestures to them. £50 fine. £20 victim surcharge. £100 costs.

Ziluinas Karzinovas, 37, of Wormgate, Boston. Failed to comply with a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, without reasonable excuse, his planned unpaid work appointment on two dates in November. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in John Adams Way, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for two months suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work requirement: 165 hours. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Community order revoked.

FAILED TO GIVE INFORMATION

Anua Tanase, 41, of Edinburgh Drive, Kirton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. No endorsement as case should have been heard on date in January when the defendant was disqualified for other matters.

Orges Aziz, 27, of Puritan Way, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nedelea Constantin, 26, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Przemyslaw Musial, 31, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

Tammy Newark, 54, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Tautvydas Petonas, 38, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, on two dates, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. In each case, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

FAILED TO PROVIDE SPECIMEN

Paulo Ferreira, 36, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis when required to do so. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, had in his possession a small quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

HAND-HELD MOBILE PHONE

Konrad Pededworny, 42, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, Boston, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £60 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £250 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months.

Peter Donnelly, 38, of Bunting Road, Boston. At Boston, in Bunting Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

MISC. MOTORING

Bruno Fiuza, 41, of Olive Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough. At Sutterton, permitted another to use a motor vehicle on a road, or another public place, namely the A16, without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

NON-PAYMENT

Kyle Woodham, 27, of Chapel Street, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £589 imposed in December 2015. Further time to pay ordered at £40 per month.

PURSUIT OF GAME

Patrick McCann, 25, of Leicester Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire. At Wigtoft, during the daytime trespassed by entering or being upon land in Asperaton Road in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies. £150 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Thomas Mochan, 31, of Northampton Road, Market Harborough, Leicestershire. At Wigtoft, during the daytime trespassed by entering or being upon land in Asperaton Road in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies. £150 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Joseph Smith, 29, of Cwmcrechem Caravan Site, Gwent. At Wigtoft, during the daytime trespassed by entering or being upon land in Asperaton Road in search or pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies. £150 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

John Vear, 41, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, stole cosmetics to the value of £24 from Superdrug. Compensation £24. To be detained in courthouse until 4pm. At Boston, in Market Place, stole children’s clothing to the value of £206 from Marks & Spencer. To be detained in the courthouse until 4pm.

Nathan Barwick, 37, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two sets of make up to the value of £34.84 from Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge.

Gareth Nolan, 34, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, stole a 75cl bottle of Jameson’s whiskey to the value of £25 from Asda. Community order made. Alcohol Treatment Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £26 compensation. At Boston, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause that person to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against him by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by him whereby that person was likely to believe that such violence would be used, or it was likely that such violence would be provoked. Community order, as above, made.

CASE RE-OPENED

Sandris Kozlovskis, 28, of London Road, Kirton. Application to re-open case following conviction for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case re-opened. Sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).