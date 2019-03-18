COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Trevor Stevens, 62, of Northwood Drive, Sleaford. At Swineshead, in Milne Green, damaged an iPad belonging to the complainant, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Dainis Pranevskis, 48, of Hope Gardens, Boston. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, drove while disqualified. £276 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Driving without insurance/licence/mot

Tomasz Adach, 42, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Trinity Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Hanvey, 43, of Stephenson Way, Corby. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. £370 fine. £37 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving records endorsed with six points.

DRINK DRIVING

Ilgvars Kviesis, 56, of Leverett Road, Boston. At Boston, in Bridge Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 61 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Sergejs Podubnikovs, 45, of Yarborough Road, Wyberton. At Wyberton, in Yarborough Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £240 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Jake Scarbro, 23, of Lewes Road, Brighton. At Wrangle, in Boonscroft Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 64 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £260 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Jake Sheridan, 25, of Lychgate View, Old Leake. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 2.5 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £146 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

information

Damian Tobolski, 40, of Bayswood Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gintaras Bajarunas, 53, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

MOBILE PHONE

Daniel De Roeck, 46, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Tye Holmes-Parker, 19, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, in Argyle Street, stole meat and washing powder to the value of £30 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £60 fine. £30 compensation. At Boston, failed to surrender to custody, having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Darie Catalin, 32, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole alcohol to the value of £15 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Sharon Smith, 38, of Freiston Road, Boston. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.