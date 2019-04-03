COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

COMPLY

Karolis Bieliauskas, 28, of Norfolk Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed planned unpaid work appointments on two dates in December. Order to continue. £100 fine. £85 costs.

Kestutis Zelenkauskas, 26, of Castle Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed planned unpaid work appointments on two dates in January. Order to continue, but varied. Unpaid Work Requirement: 90 hours (10 more than before).

Luke Turner, 36, of Carlton Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned unpaid work appointments on two dates, one in December, one in January. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community order revoked. At Boston, stole a hair dryer to the value of £120 from Boots. At Boston, on a separate date, stole women’s clothing to the value of £225 from Marks & Spencer. In each case, community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

DISQUALIFIED

Lukasz Nowakowski, 36, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 10 weeks, suspended for one year. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 48 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for eight weeks concurrent, suspended for one year. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. No separate penalty. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING

Laimis Slavinskas, 42, of Pilgrim Close, Boston. At Boston, in Pilgrim Close, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Mindaugas Gadisauskas, 29, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in West End Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 46 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in West End Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in West End Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. At Boston, in West End Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

DUE CARE

Mateusz Jasnos, 34, of Sandholme Lane, Frampton. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without due care and attention. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Nathan Bello-baamonde, 23, of Granville Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Spicer, 28, of Common Road, Wrangle. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Valdas Bajorinas, 33, of Hide Close, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points). At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Zak Holland, 32, of Witham Town, Boston. At Fishtoft, on the A52, drove without insurance. £83 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one month. Driving record endorsed.

Viktors Stepans, 24, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jasmin Abbas, 36, of London Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £600 fine. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points). At Boston, in West Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gerda Domarka, 26, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Spalding, in West Marsh Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

MISC. MOTORING

Konstantins Kuhto, 38, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove whilst unfit through drink. £162 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

SPECIMEN

Kevin Creasey, 47, of Seadyke Road, Old Leake. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis in the course of an investigation into whether he had committed an offence, failed to do so. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT

Jake Devries, 26, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Silver Street, stole an Xbox controller to the value of £24.99 from Game. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Laura Keeley, 37, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two bottles of Paco Rabanne to the value of £160 from Oldrids. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Breach of a one-year conditional discharge for theft from a shop. Order to continue. £80 fine.

John Vear, 42, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, stole meat to the value of £22.50 from Co-op. Discharged conditionally for six months. £22.50 compensation. £20 victim surcharge.

Danielle Nuttell, 33, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, stole a TV to the value of £279 from Tesco. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £279 compensation.

Case re-opened

Fraczek Arkadiusz, 19, of St Nicholas Close, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for the offences of driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ryszard Blawicki, 35, of Hawthorn Road, Old Leake. Application to re-open a case following conviction for the offences of driving without insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and while using a hand-held mobile telephone. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £645 fine. £64 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence and while using a hand-held mobile telephone phone. No separate penalties.

Ashley Simpson, 29, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Kirton, in Hardwick Estate, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Aleksejs Suvorovs, 26, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Spalding, in Thorney Lane, drove without insurance. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.