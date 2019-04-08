COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

aSSAULT

Trevor Wright, 38, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Restraining order made in relation to the complainant. £168 fine. £30 victim services. £300 costs.

Dawid Matyka, 31, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. Restraining order made in relation to the complainant. £100 compensation. £85 costs. At Boston, stole a mobile phone of an unknown value from the complainant. At Boston, damaged a door to an unknown value belonging to the complainant. In each case, community order made, as above.

Ashley Stow, 26, of Chadwick Way, Coningsby. At Coningsby, committed assault by beating. Community order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Coningsby, damaged a mobile phone to an unknown value belonging to the complainant intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed – two counts. No separate penalties.

drink driving

Patryk Wielgusiak, 26, of Portland Street, Boston. At Boston, in Castle Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in breath equalled 82 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Thomas Bird, 20, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove a vehicle – a Peugeot 207 – without due care and attention. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Warren Wright, 36, of Brighton Road, Corby. At Boston, on the A16 Sibsey Road, drove a vehicle – a Scania lorry – without due care and attention. £407 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

FAILURE TO STOP

Brogan Brinkman, 28, of Gleed Avenue, Donington. At Gosberton, in High Street, failed to stop after being involved in an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Gosberton, in High Street, drove a vehicle – a Mercedes CLA 200 – without due care and attention. £166 fine. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Aurimas Braziulis, 26, of Cowley Road, Donington. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Florin-Alexandru Florea, 23, of The Chase, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on a separate date, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending (driving record endorsed with six points).

Todor Petkov, 52, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Florin Feraru, 50, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Isham, 32, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicolae Matei, 34, of Irby Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

HAND-HELD PHONE

Alyson Lauar, 36, of The Square, Kirton. At Spalding, on the A16, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £40 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Lukasz Nowakowski, 36, of Punchbowl Lane, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £760 fine. £76 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexandru Vaduva, 20, of Rochford Tower Lane, Fishtoft, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

Florin-Daniel Negoescu, 35, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove withouth insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in High Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Karol Majchrzak, 29, of Park Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, drove without insurance. £484 fine. £48 victim surcharage. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sarah Lake, 37, of Small End, Friskney. At Skegness, in Churchill Avenue, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £305 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Rue Canedo, 38, of Skirbeck Road, Boston. At Boston, in Church Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

KNIFE

Knike Miller, 18, of Hawthorn Road, Old Leake. At Boston, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place – Pescod Square – an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a kitchen knife. Committed to detention for four months, suspended for 18 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £115 victim surcharge. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights with regards to the kitchen knife.

Adam Spriggs, 26, of Coleridge Court, Tattershall. At Boston, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, in a public place – Sleaford Road – an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a blue-handled kitchen knife. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive the deprive the defendant of his rights regarding the kitchen knife. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

OBSTRUCTED PC

Bartlomiej Krasuski, 22, of Wormgate, Boston. At Boston, obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. No separate penalty.

RESTRAINING ORDER

Gabriel Wojcieszko, 29, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, contacted an individual and attended an address which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

THEFT

Constantin-Florin Rosu, 30, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, stole perfume to the value of £78 from Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim services.

CASE RE-OPENED

Ivan Petrov, 28, of Carlton Road, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction of driving without insurance, otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without a test certificate. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Case (driving without insurance and test certificate) adjourned for trial.