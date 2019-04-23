COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Laura Maples, 22, of Grosvenor Road, Frampton. At Frampton, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge.

BREACH

Mohamed Hussein, 25, of Ilex Road, Willsden, London. At Boston, breached a domestic violence protection order in that he was within 100 yards of a specified address in the town. £75 fine.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Jamie Law, 25, of Hagnaby Road, Stickford. At Skegness, damaged the glass in a fire alarm activation point to the value of £252.50 belonging to Skegness Pier, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £252 and £200.

DRINK DRIVING

Leszek Piatek, 39, of Pen Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 48 milligrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three years. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Kacey Padley, 22, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kornelija Paulakaite, 24, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marat Pirnau, 31, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sunningdale Drive, drove without insurance. £487 fine. £48 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sunningdale Drive, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Grzegorz Sadlak, 37, of Cater Way, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicolai Stratulat, 29, of Lambs Row, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street drove without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Liqourpond Street, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a red traffic light. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

James Baker, 20, of Park Lane, Donington. At Spalding, in Pinchbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Maksims Bondarcuks, 34, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alin-Gabriel Bunciu, 38, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marius Dragunas, 27, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £320 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six counts.

Eimantas Krupovesas, 20, of Rutland Avenue, Waddington. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in West Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Terry Jocham, 45, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, had in his possession a small amount of Mamba – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Mamba to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, stole an Easter egg to the value of £3.47 from Heron Frozen Foods. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £3.47. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order for offences of theft – two counts – and possession of a controlled drug. Suspended sentence of eight weeks amended by extending operational period from one year to 18 months.

Rafal Bilski, 39, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Toni-Anne Bradley, 30, of Slippery Gowt Lane, Wyberton. At Boston, had in her possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for the offences of possession of drugs – two counts. No action taken on breach.

INFORMATION

Pedro Fonseca, 51, Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim services. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on a separate date, committed the same offence. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points).

Gheorge Radu, 39, of Mastins Court, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim services. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on a separate date, committed the same offence. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed (six penalty points). At Lincoln, on a third date, committed the same offence. £660 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESISTED

Ineta Nejiene, 33, of Chapel Street, Boston. At Boston, in Chapel Street, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. At Boston, in Chapel Street, assaulted an emergency worker, namely a police officer acting in the exercise of his functions as such a worker, by beating. Community order made, as above. £100 compensation. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Steven Fordham, 35, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, stole a bottle of fragrance to the value of £49 from Oldrids. £50 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Ingus Ezerroze, 38, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, stole a jacket to the value of £25 from Peacocks. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Shaun Overton, 42, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, stole two yoghurts to the value of 60 pence from Heron Food. Committed to prison for two weeks to run consecutive to other terms. At Boston, on the same date, entered Heron Foods which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. Committed to prison for two weeks to run concurrently. At Boston, on a separate date, entered Wilkinsons and WH Smith which he was prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. In each case, committed to prison for two weeks to run concurrently. At Boston, on a third date, stole two pedal cycles to an unknown value belonging to Boston Borough Council and one of an unknown value belonging to an individual. In each case, committed to prison for six weeks, one to run concurrently, the other consecutively. At Boston, on a fourth date, stole paperwork and a phone charger of unknown value belonging to an individual. Committed to prison for four weeks to run consecutively. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order made for the offences of theft – six counts. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, stole coffee to the value of £30 from The Co-op, clothing to the value of £500 from an individual, cheese cake to the value of £1.29 from Heron Foods, and a bottle of Hugo Boss fragrance to the value of £49 and a make up brush set to the value of £70 from Boots, and at Lincoln, fragrance to the value of £62 from Boots. In each case, suspended sentence of 10 weeks implemented, running concurrently.

WEAPON

Dumitru Brabete, 27, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, had in his possession a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of a noxious liquid (pepper spray). £125 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Weapon forfeited and destroyed.