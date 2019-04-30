COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Peter Bentley, 19, of High Street, Coningsby. At Coninsby, committed assault. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £200 compensation.

Brandon Hibbert, 19, of Wellington Road, Boston. At Boston, committed assault by beating. Discharged conditionally for two years. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharged for an offence of drunk and disorderly. No action taken on breach.

BEHAVIOUR

Dane Smyth, 31, of Donnington Road, Bicker. At Bicker, used towards another threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause those persons to believe that immediate unlawful violence would be used against them by any person, or to provoke the immediate use of unlawful violence by them. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. £200 compensation. At Bicker, on an earlier date, committed the same offence against two police constables. Committed to prison for 10 weeks to run consecutively. At Bicker, on date between the other two offences, damaged a car belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Committed to prison for four weeks to run concurrently. £250 compensation.

DRINK DRIVING

Christopher Herbert, 30, of Castlegate, Gipsey Bridge, Boston. At Lincoln, on Cross O’Cliff Hill, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 55 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Mantas Kirila, 23, of Windsor Bank, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, had in his possession two wraps of amphetamine – a class B drug. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, in High Street, drove without insurance. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in High Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Cheynene Kohut, 33, of Clifton Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned office appointments on two dates. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Original requirements to continue: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Martin Thorn, 28, of Arunde Crescent, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend as instructed for a planned office appointment on two dates. Suspended sentence imposed for assault by beating and two counts of assaulting a police constable varied. Order now reads as: committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for two years. New and varied requirements: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Original requirements to continue: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Shane Drury, 25, of Redstone Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed for the Building Better Relationship programme on two dates. Order to continue, but amended. Compliance date extended.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Ronald Batey, 65, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Ingelow Avenue, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INFORMATION

Tracy Ford, 40, of Riverside, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances – exceptional hardship found. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

James Baker, 20, of Park Lane, Donington. At Spalding, in Pinchbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Maksims Bondarcuks, 34, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Alin-Gabriel Bunciu, 38, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Main Ridge East, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marius Dragunas, 27, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £320 fine. £32 victim services. £85 costs. Driving record with six points.

Eimantas Krupovesas, 20, of Rutland Avenue, Waddington. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in West Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Nicolae Lupoi, 28, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Catalin Scripcariu, 23, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Frampton Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gintaras Dzikevicius, 42, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Benas Klimasauskas, 28, of South End, Boston. At Spalding, in Warden Tree, drove without insurance. £83 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adrian Nogal, 19, of Curtis Drive, Coningsby. At Sleaford, in East Road, drove without insurance. No endorsement – court accepted defendant had genuine and honest belief he was covered by insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Jakub Mizgala, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole alcohol, electrical items, and chocolate to the value of £89 from Asda. Discharged conditionally for three months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Tammy Newark, 54, of Willowmere Caravan Park, Dogdyke. At Boston, stole a rug to the value of £89 belonging to Oldrids. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay compensation of £89. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Nathan Bourne, 27, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole cigarettes to the value of £23.80 from Esso. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months. To pay compensation of £23.80. £115 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the previous day, stole cigarettes to the value of £120.75 from Esso. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently. To pay compensation of £120.75. At Boston, on the same date, stole cigarettes to the value of £100 from One Stop. Committed to prison for 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently. To pay compensation of £100. At Boston, on the day following the first offence, stole cigarettes to the value of £98.80 from Lincolnshire Co-op, in Argyle Street, Boston. Committed to prison for 20 weeks suspended for 12 months, to run concurrently.

CASE RE-OPENED

Adrian Carrotte, 51, of Sutterton Drove, Amber Hill. Application to re-open a case following conviction of failing to give information relating to the driver of a vehicle. Case re-opened and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.

Peter Donnelly, 38, of Bunting Road, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of using a hand-held phone/device while driving. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Boston, in Bunting Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Mateusz Kozlowski, 27, of Windings Skirbeck Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.