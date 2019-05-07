COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

BLADE

Vadims Sasimavs, 23, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in South Street, had with him, without good reason or lawful authority, an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a credit card blade. Committed to prison for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £115 victim services. £85 costs. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £75 fine. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

BURGLARY

Josh Hagan, 29, of Fishermans Court, Boston. At Boston, in Craythorne Lane, having entered as a trespasser stole a television to an unknown value from Diamond Club. Committed to prison for 10 weeks to run consecutive to other terms. At Boston, on a separate date, stole two Lacoste Noir fragrances to the value of £94 from Oldrids. Committed to prison for six weeks to run concurrently. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order for the offences of theft from a shop (three counts), criminal damage (two counts), assault by beating, and failure to surrender. No adjudication, dealt with for original offences: for one offence of theft, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 10 weeks implemented to run consecutive to other terms; in all other cases, suspended sentences of imprisonment of eight weeks implemented to run concurrently.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Craig Dobinson, 58, of Riverside, Boston. At Boston, damaged a police cell to a value unknown belonging to Lincolnshire Police intending to destroy such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £100 compensation. £85 costs. At Boston, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace had been committed. Bound over in the sum of £100 for one year to keep the peace.

DRINK DRIVING

Przemyslaw Hodorowicz, 27, of St Nicholas Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 98 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two years. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £50 fine.

Robert Broadley, 58, of Pools Drive, Sutterton. At Scampton, in Tillbridge Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. 35mcg. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Oleg Suchovcov, 25, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Emil Tyfel, 38, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove without insurance. £290 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and when the windscreen was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed for licence offence.

Alin Vlad, 22, of London Road, Kirton. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in London Road, drove a car which was not fitted with a rear seat belt while a child under the age of 12 and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car, and at the time a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. No separate penalty.

Keith Wardle, 30, of Sandygate Crescent, Old Leake. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Ingars Zeijers, 26, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Romas Ziekus, 65, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Adrian Talaba, 42, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kingway, drove a Vauxhall Zafira without due care and attention. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Hamzeh Khezri, 35, of Arbella Road, Boston. At Heckington, on the A17, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed. At Heckington, on the A17, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Aaron Green, 22, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment in that on three dates failed to keep in touch with his supervisor as instructed. Supervision default order made. Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring.

HANDLING

Nathan Bourne, 27, of Badgers Oak, Bassingham, Lincoln. At Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal, or realisation of stolen goods, namely a television and monitor, of an unknown value, belonging to Diamond Bar by or for the benefit of another or dishonestly arranged to do so, knowing or believing the same to be stolen goods. Committed to prison for four weeks to run consecutive to other terms. £115 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended order for the offences of theft (five counts). No adjudication, dealt with for original offence: in relation to one offence, suspended sentence of imprisonment of 20 weeks implemented to run consecutive to other terms; for the remainder, suspended sentences of imprisonment of 20 weeks implemented to run concurrently.

INFORMATION

Kristof Tubis, 32, of Haven Village, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Misc. MOTORING

Barbara Ward, 66, of Delfield Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in Spalding Road, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a directional arrow sign. £146 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED

Mikasis Dangiras, 31, of Haven Meadows, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case re-opened. Sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Case adjourned.

Lisa Duffin, 48, of Butterwick Road, Freiston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. At Boston, in Mill Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed. Exceptional hardship not accepted. Financial penalties to remain as before.