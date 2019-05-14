COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Antanas Galdikas, 42, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Alcohol Abstinence Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation of £200. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Community order made. As above. £50 compensation. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Alistair Watmuff, 42, of Moulton Washway, Fosdyke Bridge. At Boston, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Michael Gosling, 32, of Irby Street, Boston. At Butterwick, assaulted another by beating them. £200 fine. To pay compensation of £250.

Antonia Hickman, 25, of Caleb Hill Road, Old Leake. At Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty – two counts. In each case, community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. In each case, to pay compensation of £25. At Boston’s Pilgrim Hospital, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress thereby. No separate penalty.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Christopher Harrison, 28, of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. At Boston Police Station, damaged a police cell to the value of under £5,000 belonging to Lincolnshire Police and, on an earlier date, at Spalding Library damaged a computer and monitor to the value of under £5,000 belonging to Lincolnshire County Council, in each case intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. For each offence, community order made. Drug rehabilitation requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. For the police station offence, to pay compensation of £500. At Lincoln, on a earlier date again, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £100 fine. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Justin Heppenstall, 37, of Highgove Crescent, Boston. At Wyberton, in Slippery Gowt Lane, damaged a window belonging to another, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £100 compensation. £20 victim surcharge.

DRINK DRIVING

Miguel Cuadrado, 46, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in South Terrace, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 77 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £625 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

Andrius Simanskas, 47, of Hale Road, Widnes. At Swineshead, on the A52 at its junction with Boston Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in his breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ridbars Kisis, 21, of Fulmen Close, Lincoln. At Boston, in Field Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol the proportion of it in his breath equalled 87 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 22 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Field Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Zak Holland, 32, of Witham Town, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jodie Zieske, 42, of King Street, Boston. At Boston, in South Square, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 16 weeks due to vehicle being obtained while disqualified and 25 previous offences of driving while disqualified, two of them recent. £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in South Square, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Conviction of an offence while a community order was in force for driving while disqualified. Order revoked.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Samuil Angelov, 19, of Brothertoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sydney Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Robert-Gabriel Ionitescu, 30, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Fydell Street, carried passengers in a vehicle in a manner which involved a danger of injury to any person, in that he carried too many passengers in the rear seats, including a child not in a child seat or with a seatbelt on. £440 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Valentin Osev, 58, of Forest Dale, Boston. At Spaldng, in West Marsh Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcarge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Krzystof Gajdzis, 38, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Nicolae-Bogdan Gaman, 30, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mantas Juozaitis, 23, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, on the B1397 near Kirton, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, on the B1397 near Kirton, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Constantin Luca, 22, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Tammy Newark, 54, of Willowmere Caravan Park, Dogdyke. At Boston, in Fenside Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Aaron Russell, 29, of Bartol Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in King Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in King Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDERLY

Aigars Popmanis, 52, of Carter Road, Boston. At Boston Police Station, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. At Boston, on a separate date, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Discharged conditionally for six months. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of use of threatening, abusive, or insulting words. No action taken on breach.

MISC. MOTORING

Deividas Murnikas, 25, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign by parking on zigzag lines. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Marian Borawski, 46, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, on the A17, used a vehicle which was fitted with a lamp capable of showing light to the rear other than a red light. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Glebs Murcuks, 28, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, stole a screwdriver set to the value of £10 from Scooby Doos. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Lincoln, on a separate date, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £30 fine. At Boston, on a third date, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Lincoln, on a fourth date, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £30 fine. £30 victim surcharge.

Constantin-Florin Rosu, 30, of Freestone Road, Boston. At Boston, stole shoes to the value of £129.96 from TK Maxx. £85 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for an offence of theft. No action taken. Order to continue.