COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Adam Isham, 33, of no fixed abode. At Boston, assaulted a police constable in the execution of their duty – two counts. In each case, committed to prison for 12 weeks to run concurrently. In each case, to pay compensation of £50. At Boston, damaged two vehicles to the value of £180 belonging to Lincolnshire Police, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be damaged or destroyed. No separate penalty. At Lincoln, on a separate date, stole three packs of Armani boxers to the value of £152 from Debenhams; at Spalding, on a third date, stole 11 men’s jumpers to the value of £362 from GAP Outlet, and on a fourth date, stole five women’s sweaters to the value of £164.95 from GAP Outlet, In each case, committed to prison for 10 weeks to run concurrently.

DRUGS

Jakub Drozdzal, 18, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, on the Grand Sluice Bridge, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. £40 fine.

Nyall Hall, 27, of Church Street, Heckington. At Boston, had in his possession 6.3g of cannabis – a class B drug. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse – detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

FAILURE TO STOP

Nathan Taylor, 41, of Station Road, Eastville. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, as a driver, after being involved in an accident whereby damaged was cause to another vehicle failed to stop and, on being required, failed to give his name and address and the name and the address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Ingoldmells, in Sea Lane, as a driver, was involved in an accident whereby damage was caused to another vehicle and not having given his name and address on being required, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable and in any case within 24 hours. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Vladimirs Ganzula, 29, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Janis Matisons, 30, of Pen Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marcin Stolarek, 45, of Orchard Grove, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Lincoln, on a separate date, committed the same offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petonas Tautvydas, 39, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points

Pavel Dailioko, 27, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ezatullah Ehsani, 37, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicky Greensmith, 31, of Almond Walk, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WIThOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Jamie Law, 25, of Hagnaby Road, Stickford. At Skegness, in William Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in William Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in William Way, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Igors Sokolovs, 29, of Church Street, Holbeach. At Boston, on the A16 Spalding Road, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the A16 Spalding Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £146. Driving record endorsed.

Vitalijs Kronberg, 31, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove without insurance. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in High Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Robert Valiuk, 21, of Fenside Road, Boston. At Wyberton, in Great Fen Road, drove without insurance. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Wyberton, in Great Fen Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence, without a test certificate, and neglected or refused to stop the vehicle when directed to do so by a traffic officer acting in the execution of their duty. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed.

Ingars Zeijers, 26, of Blue Street, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, drove without insurance. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in George Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Margaret Charkham, 57, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. At Horbling, on the B1177, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Raminta Kaciusyte, 24, of Tawney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Drainside South, drove without insurance. £270 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Drainside South, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Kimberely Robinson, 29, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Shaban Mustan, 39, of Shaw Lane, Old Leake. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

MOBILE PHONE

Jason Sinclair, 27, of Apollo Avenue, Stanground South, Peterborough. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £166 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sergio-Vlad Szalacsi, 24, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in South Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified for driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

James Panton, 32, of Main Road, East Kirkby. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances. £230 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

MISC. MOTORING

Daniela Hristova, 30, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, as a driver, failed to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a no entry sign. £73 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Boston, failed to accord precedence to a pedestrian who was on the carriageway within the limits of a pelican crossing before any part of her vehicle had entered those limits when the vehicular light signal was flashing amber. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Karl Wiseman, 36, of Horseshoe Lane, Kirton. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £1,000 fine. £100 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.