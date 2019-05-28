COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Jam Lukasiak, 35, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Nabaz Omar, 20, of Heyscroft Road, Manchester. At Boston, in South Street, drove without insurance. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. At Boston, in South Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marian Borawski, 46, of Hardwick Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in West End Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gemma Monk, 30, of Sibsey Road, Fishtoft. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Mantas Kaliskas, 34, of Franklin Lodge, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove without insurance. £750 fine. £75 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £200. Driving record endorsed.

Ingurs Kivitis, 26, of Rose Place, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with licence, and when the windscreen of the motor vehicle used was not maintained in such condition that his vision was not obscured. No separate penalties.

Irmina Kozlowski, 43, of Park Avenue, Sutterton. At Kirton, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Olimpiu-Spartacus Moldovan, 31, of Washway Road, Fleet, Spalding. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Kirton, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without a certificate. No separate penalty.

Emil Rafalowicz, 28, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, in South End, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in South End, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRINK DRIVING

Szymon Hober, 24, of Church Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 85 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUNK AND DISORDELY

John Middleton, 47, of Kyme Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kyme Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £80 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Michael Munn, 29, of Deepdale Lane, Nettleham. At Boston, at Asda, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for the offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal damage, and assaulting a police constable. Suspended sentence varied to: committed to prison for a term of 180 days, suspended for 18 months. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing requirements: Alcohol Treatment Requirement and Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Galina Semetiene, 35, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Boston, in West End Road, drove without due care and attention. £110 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dennis Matthews, 79, of Waterbelly Lane, Sutterton. At Boston, at the junction of the A17 and Waterbelly Lane, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Jordan Holland, 22, c/o Judge Close, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, for his planned office appointment. Order varied. Requirements removed: Unpaid Work Requirement. New and varied requirements: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Continuing requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Morgan Porter, 19, c/o of Chapel Passage, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, for unpaid work on two dates. Order to continue, but with a new end date. Continuing requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and Unpaid Work Requirement.

Kirk Scudder, 23, of Craven Avenue, Kirton. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, for unpaid work on two dates. Order varied. Requirements removed: Unpaid Work Requirement. New and varied requirements: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring.

Michelle Edwards, 53, of no fixed abode. At Boston, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that she entered and remained within the exclusion zone. £100 fine. £30 victim services. £344.05 costs. At Boston, being an individual to whom a community protection notice had been issued, failed to comply with the notice in that she slept rough or in a tent, left her belongings unattended in a public place, loitered in a shop entrance, and placed herself in a position to beg, all within the exclusion zone. No separate penalties. In relation to all offences, criminal behaviour order made for two years.

FRAUD

Caroline Wood, 30, of Riverside, Boston. At Cranwell, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, namely that her car had been stolen, intending to make a gain of £1,065 for herself. Discharged conditionally for one year. To pay compensation of £1,065. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

INFORMATION

Phillip Hackett, 47, of Bullens Lane, Swineshead. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael Cruz, 56, of Lushs Bridge, Frithville. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

PUBLIC ORDER

Christopher Parker, 39, of Orchard Way, Coningsby. At Coningsby, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. At Coningsby, between two dates (both later than the other offence), breached a non-molestation order. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Restraining order made. £20 victim surcharge. £80 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of theft. No action taken.

SEAT BELT

Christopher Johnson, 49, of Bell Lane, Fosdyke, Boston. At Sutterton, on the A16, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Eugen Oglice, 62, of London Road, Kirton. At Boston, in London Road, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Robert Wiggall, 40, of Medlam Lane, Carrington. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required to do so. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

THEFT

Jakub Mizgala, 26, of no fixed abode. At Boston, stole bottles of perfume to an unknown value from Oldrids. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 victim surcharge. At Boston, in a public place, namely Oldrids, had an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a locking pocket knife. Community order made, as above. Locking pocket knife to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for an offence of theft. Community order made, as above.