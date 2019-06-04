COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Carla Walker, 34, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Wyberton, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 40 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DUE CARE ...

Darren Armstrong, 26, of Durham Close, Bracebridge Heath. At Mareham le Fen, in Main Street, drove without due care and attention. £246 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rimantas Lipeika, 49, of Thorold Street, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, drove without due care and attention. £180 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Pedro Fonseca, 51, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Cranwell, in Byards Leap, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. £200 fine. £115 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for two years due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge for the offences of operating a regulated facility, namely a waste operation for the deposit, storage and treatment of waste, without being authorised (three counts), and failure to comply with all requirements to remove controlled waste from occupied land. No action take on breach. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, on an earlier date, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months, to run concurrently, suspended for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Jordan Baggaley, 31, of South Terrace, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, a planned office appointment and for violating the curfew requirement. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community order revoked. Original offence: at Boston, stole £200 from another. Discharged conditionally for six months.

FAILED TO STOP

Craig Papper, 30, of Holme Wood Lane, Moorby. At Nettleham, in Scothern Road, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop. £288 fine. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Nettleham, in Scothern Road, as a driver, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, and not having given their name and address to a person who had reasonable grounds for requiring it, failed to report the accident as soon as was reasonably practicable and in any case within 24 hours of the accident. No separate penalty. At Nettleham, in Scothern Road, drove without due care and attention. £192 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Mark Bellamy, 47, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rafal Boksa, 40, of Argyle Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Harrison, 48, of Kings Manor, Coningsby. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Vlad-Lazar Josan, 21, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rafal Staszewski, 40, of Oxford Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrzej Wal, 46, of High Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Webster, 47, of Asperton Lane, Wigtoft. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence when required. £660 fine. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, on an earlier date, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving recorded endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ionut Asan, 31, of Witham Bank East, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Petru Baurciulu, 39, of Laughton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Marcin Stolarek, 46, of Orchard Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Jacquelin Stokes, 71, of Sickling Lane, Friskney. At Skegness, in Wainfleet Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Armandas Sutkus, 24, of Hurle Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Sydney Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Rafal Lukasiak, 38, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £370 fine. £37 victim surcharge, £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £123 fine. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT

Dean Harris, 21, of Bull Drove, Wrangle Common. At Benington, stole money to an unknown value from The Grange Farm Shop. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation £60. At Benington, on a second date, stole money to an unknown value from The Grange Farm Shop. Community order made, as above. At Boston, on a third date, stole food items to the value of £45 from London Road Bakery. Community order made, as above. At Boston, on a fourth date, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £50 fine. At Boston, on the same date, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. Community order made, as above. £100 costs. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston Police Station, on the same date, assaulted a custody detention officer acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £50.

Paul Hazzard, 40, of Monks Road, Lincoln. At Lincoln, stole coffee to an unknown value from Tesco. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrent to other terms. Commission of a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence for the offences of shoplifting (six counts, four in Boston), possession of drugs (three counts, all in Boston), and failure to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings (one count). No adjudication, dealt with for original offence. Suspended sentences implemented, four running consecutive to each other, the remainder concurrently, to a total of 26 weeks. At Boston, on an earlier date to the Tesco theft, stole cosmetics to the value of £250 from Boots. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrently. To pay £100 compensation. At Boston, on an earlier date still, stole confectionary to the value of £30 from The Works. Committed to prison for one week to run concurrently. To pay £15 compensation.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Terry Spence, 36, of Willougby Road, Boston. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required to do so. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.