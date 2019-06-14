COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Callum Parker, 18, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. Rehabilitation activity requirement. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £150. £85 victim surcharge. £100 costs. At Boston, on a later date, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, as above. Restraining order made. To pay compensation of £350.

CYCLING

Santas Silevicius, 29, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, used a pedal cycle which was not fitted with a front position lamp. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Red Lion Street, used a pedal cycle which was not fitted with a rear position lamp. No separate penalty.

Billy Filmer, 29, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, as a cyclist, failed to stop for a red traffic light. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DISQUALIFIED

Florin Florea, 23, of London Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove while disqualified. £160 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, as a registered keeper of a vehicle, failed to notify the secretary of state of a change in his address. No separate penalty.

DRINK-DRIVING

Sarah Gurton, 43, of Pilleys Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it her breath equalled 63 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £230 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE ...

Adrian Neal, 56, of Marketstead Estate, Kirton. At Boston, in Eastwood Road, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILURE TO PROVIDE

Jamie Bolland, 26, of Bede Crescent, Benington. At Lincoln, when suspected of having been in charge of a vehicle and having been required to provide a specimen of blood for a laboratory test failed to do so. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with 10 points.

INFORMATION

Peter Donnelly, 38, of Bunting Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bokul Rhan, 43, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lubomir Cizek, 40, of North End, Swineshead. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anusa Tanase, 41, of Elsham Terrace, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £770 fine. £77 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Zaharin Georgiev, 58, of Shaws Lane, Old Leake. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Milvydas Regelskis, 30, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Florea Dibu, 54, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, on the A16, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the A16, drove when not every front position lamp was in good working order. No separate penalty.

John Gash, 59, of Gaunt Street, Lincoln. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Kayla O’Connor, 40, of The Rylstone, Wellingborough. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, on the A16, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Christopher Shinn, 26, of Ruston Way, Lincoln. At East Kirkby, in Fen Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At East Kirkby, in Fen Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Mariyan Georgiev, 45, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in King Street, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Plamen Penev, 40, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Crescent, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Fydell Street, used a motor vehicle which had a broken offside wing mirror. £220 fine.

Valentin Ghiurluc, 21, of Park Road, Spalding. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £66 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Liutauras Kirna, 23, of Threadneedle Street, Boston. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Brothertoft Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Justinas Lekavicius, 19, of Tooley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Andrius Senuta, 28, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £302 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

PUBLIC ORDER

Richard Sear, 47, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Park Gate, with intent to cause harassment, alarm, or distress, used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, thereby causing that person or another harassment, alarm or distress. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Boston, in Thorold Street, assault a police constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £50. At Boston Police Station, damaged a custody cell to the value of £100, with intent or being reckless as to whether it would be damaged. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £100.

SEAT BELT

Gheorghe Didila, 31, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove a vehicle which was not fitted with a rear selt belt while a child under the age of 12 years and not greater than or equal to 150cm in height was in the rear of the car and at the time, a front seat, fitted with a seat belt, was not occupied by any person. £66 fine. £30 victim surcharge.

THEFT

Danielle Nuttell, 33, of Wyberton Low Road, Boston. At Boston, stole food items to the value of £50 from Lincolnshire Co-op. To pay compensation of £50.

Cheryl Leadwood, 42, of Ormsby House Drive, Mareham le Fen, Boston. At Lincoln, stole a trolley full of items to the value of about £200 from Tesco. To pay compensation of £200.

TRADE MARKS

Kimberley Dunworth, 29, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, with a view to gain for herself or another, or with intent to cause loss to another, and without consent of the proprietor, applied a sign identical to, or likely to be mistaken for, a registered trade mark to goods or their packaging – four counts (the Louis Vuitton interlocking LV device to a handbag; ‘Ted Baker’ to a handbag; the Michael Kors MK device to a handbag; and ‘Jimmy Choo’ to a purse). In each case, community order made with unpaid work requirement of 100 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £400 costs. Seventy-three items seized to be forfeited and destroyed.

CASE RE-OPENED

Gagarin Chiriac, 40, of Haven Meadows, Boston. Application to re-open case following conviction of an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.