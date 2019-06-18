COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Caroline Hunt, 47, of Arbella Road, Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £50. £100 costs.

Robert Ingham, 56, of Wrangle Bank, Boston. At Sloothby, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £300 costs.

Lyndsey Hutsby, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made. At Sleaford, on a later date, assaulted another by beating them. Community order made, as above. Retraining order made. At Sleaford, on the same date, resisted a constable in the execution of their duty. Community order made, as above. £50 fine. £85 surcharge.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Stephen Frederick, 36, of South Parade, Skegness. At Boston, damaged a door and a fish tank to the value of £100 belonging to another, intending or being reckless as to whether such property was destroyed or damaged. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

DISORDERLY

Elvis Babalau, 30, of Charles Street, Boston. At Boston, in Craythorne Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRUGS

Dominik Ceranski, 21, of High Street, Boston. At Boston, in Paddock Grove, had in his possession a small quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston Police Station, had in his possession a small quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

DRINK DRIVING

Lukas Urbonas, 25, of Vytato Street, Siauliai, Lithuania. At Boston, in London Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 53 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £100 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.

Adam Kozak, 45, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 66 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove without insurance. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove without a test certificate. £150 fine.

Ignars Zakarauskas, 21, of Friars Gate, Boston. At Boston, in Friars Gate, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 72 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 19 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE ...

Thomas Crick, 20, of Westhorpe Road, Gosberton. At Wyberton, in London Road, drove without due care and attention. £146 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILURE TO COMPLU

Deivadas Kuzchovas, 26, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend, as instructed, a scheduled induction appointment. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: at Boston, in South End, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for four months, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid Work Requirement: 105 hours.

Paulo Ferreira, 36, of Station Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for scheduled induction appointments on two dates. Order varied. New and vaied requirements – Unpaid Work Requirement: 160 hours (10 more). Continuing requirements: Unpaid Work Requirement.

Kerry Moore, 35, of Eastwood Road, Boston. Failed to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend, as instructed, her planned unpaid work appointment on two dates. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Suspended sentence of imprisonment of three months implemented as a sentence of eight weeks. £115 victim surcharge.

INFORMATION

Pedro Maia, 35, of Lockham Gate, Wrangle. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Dariusz Mazurek, 49, of Elmwood Avenue, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marek Mol, 55, of Witham Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of the vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Edgar Krauch, 45, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Raymond Grice, 63, of Bull Drove, Boston. At Wainfleet, in Boston Road, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Wainfleet, in Boston Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Kiril Nenkov, 35, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, drove without a test certificate. £40 fine. £30 victim surchage. £85 costs.

SEAT BELT

Maria-Isaura Didila, 28, of James Street, Boston. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Madalin Dinu, 20, of Hide Close, Boston. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. At Boston, in Witham Place, used on a road a vehicle when the manner in which the passengers were being carried was such that its use involved a danger of injury to a person, in that a child no older than six months was being held in its mother’s arms and a child aged between two and three years old was climbing from the front to the rear of the car and onto the parcel shelf. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Krztsztof Tarnowski, 29, of Haven Village, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Lorna Cook, 31, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Spalding, stole two coats to the value of £90 from Peacocks. £80 fine. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge order imposed for an offence of theft (two counts). No adjudication – dealt with for original offence: At Spalding, stole meat and groceries to the value of £58.62 from Co-op, and shampoo, of an unknown value, from Wilkinsons. In both cases, £40 fine.

CASE RE-OPENED

Aleksandras Kostiajev, 41, of Albert Street, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Application granted. Offence withdrawn. Defendent’s costs paid from central funds.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Gheorghe Iancu, 44, of South End, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Case adjourned for trial.

Boyko Duganov, 30, of Nightingale Road, Kirton. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

Thomas Lubys, 30, of Orchard Street, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

Paul Thornton, 37, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.