COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Jeffrey Ride, 33, of Chapel Lane, Mareham le Fen. At Mareham le Fen, assaulted another by beating them. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Mareham le Fen, assaulted another by beating them. No separate penalty.

BLADE

Martin Vasjanov, 23, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Davey Close, had with him an offensive weapon, namely a flick knife. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 140 hours. Victim surcharge £85 costs. £85 costs.

DISQUALIFIED

Julius Juknys, 23, of Grange Place, Falkirk. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove while disqualified. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Butler, 26, of Hessle Drive, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove while disqualified. Discharged absolutely. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. Discharged absolutely.

DISTURBANCE

Christopher Harrison, 28, of Bridge Road, Sutton Bridge. In January, while at Boston Pilgrim Hospital, other than for the purpose of obtaining medical advice, treatment or care for himself, caused a nuisance or disturbance to a NHS staff member and refused to leave the premises when asked to do so by a constable. Committed to prison for 18 weeks after failing to respond to court sentences. £115 victim surcharge. At Boston, on the same date, assaulted a police officer in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. No separate penalty. At Lincoln, on a date in April, assaulted another by beating them (two counts), and damaged a pair of glasses to the value of £62.50 belonging to one of them, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property was destroyed or damaged. At Lincoln, on a later date in April, stole a CD to the value of £12.99 from HMV, and used threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, with intent to cause another harassment, alarm, or distress. No separate penalties. Failed to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend planned office appointments in April. Committed to prison for 14 days to run concurrently. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend planned office appointments in April. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: At Boston Police Station, damaged a police cell to the value of under £5,000, and at Spalding Libray, damaged a HP L1950 computer and monitor to the value of under £5,000, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. No separate penalties.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Matthew Roberts, 38, of Brady Street, Boston. At Boston, damaged a Peugeot car belonging to another, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. £235 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, use threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm, or distress, thereby, and the offence was racially aggravated. £350 fine. At Boston, in Witham Place, drove without due care and attention. £115 fine. Driving record endorsed with four points.

DRINK-DRIVING

Aaron Firth, 41, of Main Street, Kirkby on Bain. At Sutteron, in Station Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 73 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Mark Bingley, 35, of Monkton Drive, Bilborough, Nottingham. At Boston, in December, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a cell toilet to an unknown value belonging to Lincolnshire Police, with intent or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Community order made, as above.

At Grimsby, in the previous April, wilfully obstructed a police constable in the execution of their duty, and then in June, failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. Community order made, as above.

At Boston, on a later date in December to the drugs and criminal damage offences, stole a bottle of MaxiMuscle to the value of £29.99 from Holland and Barrett. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. To pay compensation of £29. At Skegness, in March, stole alcohol and a newspaper to the combined value of £107.94 from the Spar Shop. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £107. At Skegness, in April, stole chocolates to the value of £20 from Heron Foods. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £20. At Skegness, the next day, stole razors to the value of £56 from Boots. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £56. At Skegness, in May, stole chocolate to the value of £51.36 from Asda. Community order made, as above. To pay compensation of £51. At Skegness, on a later date in May, stole chocolate to the value of £65.35 from Asda. Community order made, as above.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Andrew Stringer, 36, of Ward Crescent, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for a probation appointment and a drug rehabilitation appointment. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing requirement: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Kestutis Zelenkauskas, 27, of Castle Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for unpaid work and failed to comply with the instructions for unpaid work by the fact that his brother attended in his place. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements: Unpaid Work Requirement: 140 hours (up from 90). Continuing requirement: Unpaid Work Requirement. £85 costs.

FAILED TO STOP

Oliver Wright, 37, of Tattershall Road, Boston. As a driver, after being involved in an accident in Horncastle Road, Roughton Moor, whereby damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop, and, when required, failed to give his name and address and the name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 80 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Roughton Moor, in Horncastle Road, drove without due care and attention. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

HANDLING

Rolands Jerumbauskas, 36, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal, or realisation of stolen goods, namely a Ford Galaxy, of a value unknown, knowing or believing them to be stolen goods. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 100 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £620 costs.

NON-PAYMENT

Matthew Ainsworth, 37, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £283.54 imposed in 2017. Further time to pay ordered.

Casey Haw, 28, of Alford Terrace, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £370 from 2017. Further time to pay ordered.

Marek Mol, 55, of Witham Street, Boston. Non-payment of fine of £1,976 from 2018. Further time to pay ordered.

PUBLIC ORDER

Marian Alexe, 42, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. At Boston, used threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress thereby. £166 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Rolands Bramanis, 35, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At St Botolph’s Bridge, Boston, stole a pedal cycle to an unknown value. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

Sean Clay, 33, of Mayflower Gardens, Boston. At Old Leake, stole meat to the value of £100 from Lincolnshire Co-op. £36 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £45 costs.

STAT. DEC.

Patrice Karimazondo, 56, of Woodville Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of throwing down, leaving or otherwise depositing litter. Statutory declaration made.