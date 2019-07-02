COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Michael Munn, 29, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Horncastle Road, assaulted another by beating him. Committed to prison for 90 days. £115 victim surcharge. Commission of a further offence during a suspended sentence order. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences: suspended sentence of imprisonment of 180 days imposed for assault occasioning actual bodily harm implemented as a sentence of 30 days to run consecutively; suspended sentence of imprisonment of 180 days imposed for criminal damage implemented as a sentence of 30 days to run concurrently; suspended sentence of imprisonment of 180 days imposed for assaulting a police constable implemented as a sentence of 30 days to run concurrently.

DUE CARE

Daniel Olubiec, 40, of Sinclair Close, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the front nearside and offside tyres were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout the continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of the tread. No separate penalties. Driving record endorsed.

Zita Varneliene, 59, of Bradford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, drove without due care and attention. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

HANDLING

Hannah Mycock, 23, of Milson Way, Coningsby. At Louth, dishonestly undertook or assisted in the retention, removal, disposal, or realisation of stolen goods, namely a camera and a lenses, to the value of more than £200, knowing or believing them to be stolen. Community order made. Curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. Rehabilitation activity requirement. To pay compensation of £200. £85 victim surcharge. At Louth, committed fraud in that she dishonestly made a false representation, in that she was the owner of a camera and lenses, intending to make a gain of £200. Community order made, as above.

INFORMATION

Tautvydas Petonas, 39, of West End Road, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Martin Teague, 55, of Clarke Court, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Christopher Bertram, 38, of Armtree Road, Langrick. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Cristian Baiculescu, 29, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Field Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Field Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Field Street, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Ionel Baltag, 43, of Robin Hoods Walk, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Arkadiusz Czerwinski, 30, of Scotia Road, Fishtoft. At Kirton, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Kirton, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dean Harris, 41, of Bull Drove, Wrangle Common. At Boston, in Bedford Place, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, in Bedford Place, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Danut-Ionut Plesca, 23, of Fishtoft Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kingsway, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, in Kingsway, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dennis Pocklington, 32, of Small End, Friskney. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Skegness, in Grosvenor Road, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Kally Walden, 27, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. At Swineshead, in Michael Moses Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorse with six penalty points.

Boby Nica, 24, of Windmill View Court, Boston. At Boston, in Duke Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

Matthew Ainsworth, 37, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, in High Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

NON-PAYMENT

Keith Wardle, 30, of Sandygate Crescent, Old Leake. Non-payment of fine of £847 imposed in March. Further time to pay ordered. Sum of £655 remitted from the fine due to a change of circumstances.

SEXUAL OFFENCES

Wilson St Hilaire, 51, of Old Boston Road, Coningsby. At Sleaford, recorded another person doing a private act with the intention that he would, for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification, look at an image of that other person doing the act, knowing that the other person did not consent to their recording with that intention. Restraining order made. £901. £90 victim surcharge. £125 prosecution costs.

THEFT

Rose Belcher, 27, of Clifton Road, Boston. At Boston, stole toys to the value of £54.95 from B&M. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, on two earlier dates, stole bottles of whisky of an unknown value, and stole bottles of spirits to an unknown value, from Asda. In both cases, discharged conditionally for 12 months.

TYRES

Ionutt Micu, 28, of West Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, used a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the front nearside tyre was not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout the continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breadth of the tread. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three penalty points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, committed the same offence in relation to the front offside tyre. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove when the windscreen was not maintained in such condition that the vision of the driver was not obscured. No separate penalty.

CASE RE-OPENED

Gintaras Bajarunas, 53, of Norfolk Place, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.

Diana Olehnovica, 31, of King Street, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of riding in a rear passenger seat and failing to wear a seat belt. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. At Boston, in Market Place, rode in a rear seat while not wearing a seat belt. Discharged absolutely.

DECLARATION

Florin Baducu, 47, of Vauxhall Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.