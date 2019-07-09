COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

DRINK DRIVING

Robin Farnsworth, 53, of Pennyhill Close, Spalding. At Boston, in Spalding Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 60 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £620 fine. £62 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 17 months. Driving record endorsed.

Edgaras Gabalis, 30, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 44 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Philip Jackson, 27, of Gordon Avenue, Woodston, Peterborough. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove while disqualified. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for four months. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Mariana Balabanova, 50, of Paddock Grove, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Petru Baurciulu, 22, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Lister Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Lauris Belickis, 35, of Greenhill Road, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Shaye Bulman, 18, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Carlton Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Carlton Road, rode on a motorcycle without wearing protective headgear. No separate penalty.

Craig Cunningham, 45, of Tower Road, Boston. At Boston, in Elizabeth Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gintaras Diliunas, 20, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, in Liquorpond Street, drove without insurance. £275 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 28 days. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Travis Mills, 21, of Langary Gate Road, Gedney Hill. At Boston, in King Street, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood was 4.3 micrograms per litre, exceeding the specified limit. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from diving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Ionut Bacalu, 35, of Peter Paine Close, Butterwick. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

POSSESSION OF DRUGS

Miroslav Adamovic, 42, of Turner Street, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine, a class B drug. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Amphetamine to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Sean Healey, 51, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, stole meat to the value of £33.61 from Marks & Spencer. Community order made. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £16.50 compensation. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Commission of a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed for the offences of theft from shop – four counts. No adjudication – dealt with for original offence. Community orders made, as above.