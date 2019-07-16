COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Algirdas Miklenas, 35, of Monkmoor Road, Hereford. At Boston, in Windmill View Court, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of his functions as an emergency worker. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 300 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £620 costs.

Gints Celms, 36, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 150 hours. £375. At Boston, on the same date, damaged a mobile phone and TV to the value of under £5,000 belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Community order made, as above. £125 compensation. £85 costs.

CROSSING

Sammie Pagden, 26, of St Bedes Drive, Boston. At Boston, as a driver, failed to comply with the vehicular light signal at a pelican crossing in Fydell Street which was displaying a red light. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

DRUG DRIVING

Martin Vasjanov, 23, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Spalding, in Holbeach Road, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood exceeded the specified limit. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

INSURANCE

Perry Pagden, 36, of Tattershall Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tawney Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INFORMATION

Plamen Penev, 40, of Granville Street, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge/ £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Marius Timofte, 32, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge/ £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

MOBILE PHONE

Anastasija Visnevsaja, 32, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile phone. £66 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

RESISTED

Aston Wiltshire, 21, of Nightingale Road, Boston. At Boston, in Dolphin Lane, resisted a police constable in the execution of his duty. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

THEFT

Kristina Jyzefovic, 43, of Winsover Road, Spalding. At Boston, on a date in February, stole washing tablets to the value of £20 from Boston Supermarket. At Boston, on a later date in February, stole meat to the value of £12 from Boston Supermarket. At Boston, on a date in March, stole meat to the value of £30 from Iceland. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. In all cases, discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation totalling £314. £85 costs.

WEAPON

Craig Cunningham, 45, of Tower Road, Boston. At Croft, in the Croft layby off the A52, had in a public place an offensive weapon, namely a bronze coloured knuckle duster. £833 fine. £83 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant of the knuckle duster. At Skegness, on the same date, has in his possession a quantity of cocaine – a class A drug. £166 fine. Cocaine to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, failed to surrender to custody having been released on bail in criminal proceedings. To be detained in courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

DECLARATION

Nicky Greensmith, 32, of Albion Terrace, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.