COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Sean McGlone, 45, of Gortnari Houses, Draperstown, Londonderry. At Boston, assaulted a police officer acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £75. £85 costs. At Holbeach, in West End Holbeach, on the previous day, was guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for 12 months.

John Walden, 54, of Northlands, Sibsey. At Kirton, assaulted another by beating them. £200 fine. To pay compensation of £150. No order for costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Billy Dunn, 26, of White Swan Close, Coningsby. At The Mall Hotel, in Station Road, Woodhall Spa, damaged a door frame and glazing to the value of about £300 belonging to another, with intent or through recklessness. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DISORDERLY

Anita Alksnite, 47, of Centrepoint Outreach, Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Robert Newton, 58, of Church Street, Spilsby. At New Leake, in Fodderdyke Bank, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his urine equalled 310 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 107 mcg. £160 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed.

DUE CARE

Lawrence George, 35, of Grafton Street, Grimbsy. At Hubbert’s Bridge, on the A1121 Boardsides, drove without due care and attention. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £250 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Scott Netting, 40, of Kings Court, Mablethorpe. At Boston, on the A17 Old Main Road, drove without due care and attention. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Olegs Klucnikovs, 43, of Thorold Street, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned unpaid work appointments on two dates. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements – Unpaid Work Requirement: 170 hours (up from 150). Continuing requirements – Unpaid Work Requirement. £85 costs.

FAILED TO PROVIDE

George Mihaylov, 40, of Blacksmiths Grove, Fishtoft. At Boston, when suspected of having driven a vehicle failed without reasonable excuse to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis. £388 fine. £38 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

HAND-HELD PHONE

Geoffrey Prichard, 37, of Double Bank, Butterwick. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £125 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Paul Johnson, 48, of Glengarry Way, Greylees. At Sleaford, in Boston Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

James Brewster, 63, of Farmhouse Drive, Deeping St Nicholas. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £150 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Argyle Street, failed to comply with a red light signal. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

INFORMATION

Tsvetan Milanov, 30, of Dock Terrace, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bradleigh Todd, 26, of Water Gate, Quadring. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lee Brierley, 32, of Clifton Road, Fishtoft. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six month. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Julie Brown, 52, of Winter Way, Wyberton. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Aziz Mahmood, 30, of Norfolk Place, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £276 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six penalty points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Jack Richardson, 19, of Chapel Lane, Mareham le Fen. At Bolingbroke, in Horncastle Hill, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Vilmantas Slivinskas, 48, of Drakards Lane, Boston. At Boston, in South End, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points.

Danielle Bray, 28, of Welmore Road, Glinton. At Boston, on the A16, permitted another to use a motor vehicle without insurance. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Fernando-Vasile Dinca, 23, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £150 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Hriso Ismailov, 18, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, drove without insurance. £250 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Robin Hoods Walk, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Scott Jobson, 41, of Joy Paine Close, Boston. At Boston, in Laughton Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Boston, in Laughton Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Gemma Sims, 34, of Crowhall Lane, Benington. At Boston, in King Street, drove without insurance. £388 fine. £38 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed with seven points. At Boston, in King Street, drove without a test certificate. No separate penalty.

Martin Thompson, 29, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Dumitru Todica, 24, of Tannery Close, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove without insurance. £350 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

SEAT BELT

Oliver Roczen, 30, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Stickney, in Hall Lane, drove while not wearing a seat belt. £146 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. At Stickney, in Hall Lane, drove without a test certificate. £146 fine.

TYRES

Lukasz Czajkowski, 32, of Forbes Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove a vehicle when the grooves of the tread pattern of the tyres fitted to the front offside and nearside wheels were not of a depth of at least 1.6mm throughout a continuous band comprising the central three-quarters of the breath of tread. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with three points. At Boston, in London Road, used a vehicle which had a cracked nearside wing mirror. No separate penalty.

UNFIT TO DRIVE

Michael Hatcher, 43, of Malting Lane, Donington. At Quadring, in Main Road, drove while unfit to drive through drink. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 15 months. Driving record endorsed.