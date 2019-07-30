COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Lauren Hancock, 26, of Almond Walk, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for two years. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Daniel Atkin, 31, of North Kyme Drove, North Kyme. At Hubbert’s Bridge, in Station Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 74 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Adam Spriggs, 26, of Coleridge Court, Tattershall. At Coningsby, in Stenner Road, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 3.7 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 50 hours. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, on a later date, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 8.4 micrograms per litre. Community order made, as above. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Jason Garwell, 32, of Maple Road, Fishtfoft. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine – a class A drug. £50 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £50 costs. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed. To be detained in the courthouse. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody. On earlier dates, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following the release from a period of imprisonment in that he failed to attend for planned office appointments. No action take on breach.

INFORMATION

Scripcariu Fabian, 35, of London Road, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Mark Harrison, 48, of Kings Manor, Coningsby. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Anusa Tanase, 41, of Elsham Terrace, Boston. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Matthew Tilling, 41, of Main Road, Stickney. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Seanko Todorov, 29, of Shaws Lane, Old Leake. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

John Webster, 47, of Asperton Road, Wigtoft. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Susan Lofthouse, 57, of East Fen Lane, Stickney. At Lincoln, failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle when required to do so. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ionel-Dumitru Cojoc, 40, of Freiston Road, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £220 fine. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in John Adams Way, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine.

Artur Kleins, 49, of Station Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Kiril Nenkov, 35, of Tunnard Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, drove without a test certificate. £40 fine.

Christopher Spence, 51, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. At Boston, in South Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Nicholas Stimpson, 31, of Fifth Drove, Gosberton Clough. At Spalding, on the B1180, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Spalding, on the B1180 drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £40 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Evilijus Tarvydis, 27, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Boston, in London Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Benjamin Wadlow, 26, of Willowmere Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At Coningsby, in Dogdyke Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed.

Rolandas Kvedaras, 36, of Bowbridge Road, Newark on Trent, Newark. At Boston, in West End Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Lorraine O’Connor, 38, of Nightingale Road, Kirton. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. £440 fine. £44 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Adam Welch, 24, of Main Road, Sibsey. At Sibsey, on the A16, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Alexsandar Yordanov, 29, of Fydell Street, Boston. At Boston, in Swineshead Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 costs. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

KNIFE

Joshua Arthur, 19, of Boston Road, Kirton. At Boston, in High Street, without good reason or lawful authority had with him an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a hunting knife. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement – 220 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Hunting knife to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

MOBILE

Michael Wellington, 24, of Parsons Drove, Swaton. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £133 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with six points.

THEFT

Rebecca Bulman, 40, of Castle Street, Boston. At Boston, stole Ambipur refills to the value of £25 from Savers. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £25. No order for costs. On a later date, at Boston, stole frozen foods items to the value of £30 from Iceland Foods. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. To pay compensation of £30.

TYRES

Terry Elding, 34, of Chapel Farm Park, Hawthorn Hill, Dogdyke. At New York, on the B1192 Langrick Road, used a vehicle when the rear nearside wheel was fitted with a pneumatic tyre which had the ply or cord exposed. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending. Driving record endorsed with three points.

DECLARATION

Nygel Sylvester, 51, of Parthian Avenue, Wyberton. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

Modestas Venckunas, 34, of Kingfisher Drive, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.