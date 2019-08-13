COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Richard Kemp, 53, of Mill Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another, and the offence was racially aggravated. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Liam Lewis, 27, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Naomi Perkins, 38, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in John Adams Way, assaulted a police constable acting in the exercise of their functions as an emergency worker. Committed to prison for 17 weeks. At Boston, in High Street, damaged a window to a value unknown belonging to The Salvation Army, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty.

Ivan Cybulskij, 36, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £130 fine. £50 compensation. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

BENEFITS

Marcus Tott, 44, Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Boston, dishonestly failed to promptly notify a local authority, namely East Lindsey District Council, in the prescribed manner of a change in circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to housing benefit, namely that he was in paid employment. £500 fine. £50 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

BREACH OF PEACE

Richard Sear, 48, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in John Adams Way, behaved in a manner whereby a breach of the peace had been committed. Bound over in the sum of £100 for 12 months to keep the peace. Not to be disorderly in a public place.

COMMUNICATIONS

Katie Johnson, 34, of Firbeck Avenue, Skegness. At Boston, sent to another an electronic communication, namely voicemail messages, which conveyed a threat. Discharged conditionally for three months. £20 victim surcharge. £40 costs.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE

Anthony Pigram, 51, of Milson Close, Coningsby. At Mareham le Fen, damaged a Mercedes Sprinter van belonging to Parcelforce Worldwide, with intent or through recklessness. Discharged conditionally for 18 months. To pay compensation of £243.51.

DISORDERLY

Mantas Brazas, 27, of Smalley Road, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

Jordan Grooby, 22, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Fish Hill, were guilty, while drunk, of disorderly behaviour. £50 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £50 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Nicholas Thompson, 72, of Station Street, Donington. At Bicker, on the A52, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Edgaras Anusauskas, 23, of Union Place, Boston. At Sleaford, in Lincoln Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of alcohol in his breath equalled 56 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed. At Sleaford, in Lincoln Road, drove without insurance. £300 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Adrian Ciugulin, 21, of Edwin Street, Boston. At Boston, in Queen Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 90 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £466 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 23 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Rytis Eidrigevicius, 38, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Haven Meadows drove while disqualified. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for two months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Haven Meadows, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Arunus Dragunas, 45, of Granville Street, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for seven weeks. £122 victim surcharge. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. Commission of a further offence during the operation period of a suspended sentence made for an offence of failing to provide a specimen for analysis. No adjudication, dealt with for original offence – suspended sentence of 12 weeks suspended for 12 months implemented to run consecutively. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, failed to co-operate with a roadside breath test. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis. Committed to prison for seven weeks to run consecutively. Disqualified from diving for 65 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Marina Matulevic, 38, of Station Street, Boston. At Butterwick, on the A52, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Ashley Brand, 30, of Mill Lane, Hogsthorpe. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Bernard Hyke, 70, of Ingram Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Michael James, 38, of Maitland Road, Wickford. At Boston, in London Road, drove without a test certificate. £123 fine. £30 victim surcharge. At Boston, in London Road, drove a vehicle when the registration mark was not fixed to the front of the vehicle in the prescribed manner. No separate penalty.

Arturas Jonikaitis, 28, of Sydney Street, Boston. At Boston, in Syndey Street, drove without insurance. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sydney Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £90 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Zydrunas Kocius, 37, of Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. At Boston, on the A16, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 10 months. Driving record endorsed with eight points. At Boston, on the A16, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed.

Eduardo Lopes, 35, of Sleaford Road, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without insurance. £275 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marina Matulevic, 38, of Station Street, Boston. At Haltoft End, on the A52, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for one year. Driving record endorsed.

DRUG DRIVING

Alan Galal, 41, of Coniston Square, Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 3.7 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

James Sampson, 27, of Crane Close, Cranwell. At Sutterton, in Monarchs Road, drove when the proportion of a controlled drug, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, in his blood equalled 7 microgrammes per litre of blood. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRUGS

Ian Barwick, 43, of no fixed abode. At Boston, had in his possession 0.52g of bk-DMBDB – a class B drug. Discharged absolutely. Quantity of bk-DMBDB to be forfeited and destroyed.

Ivan Cybulskij, 36, of Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, had in his possession cannabis – a class B drug. £146 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Martin Thompson, 29, of Willoughby Road, Alford. At Boston, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

Matthew Preece, 45, The Meadows, Spalding. At Sutterton, had in his possession a quantity of amphetamine – a class B drug. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Amphetamine forfeited and destroyed.

DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Dumitru Floricanu, 47, of Monteith Crescent, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove without due care and attention. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with seven points.

Michael Miniecki, 39, of Franklin Close, Boston. At Boston, in Fydell Street, drove without due care and attention. £220 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £620 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £50 fine. To pay compensation of £50.

Stefanita Radu, 37, of Pulvertoft Lane, Boston. At Spilsby, in Halton Road, drove without due care and attention. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Spilsby, in Halton Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Cheynene Kohut, 33, Clifton Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned office appointments on two dates. Order to continue, but varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing requirements: Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

Jordan Holland, 22, c/o Judge Close, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by violating his curfew across a number of dates by a total of 22 hours and 34 minutes. Order amended. Compliance date extended.

Jura Cepuliene, 58, of Willoughby Road, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned office appointments on two dates, and planned unpaid work on one date. Order varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement.

FALSE REPORT

Robert Wainwright, 34, of Dennis Estate, Kirton. At Heckington, caused wasteful employment of the police by knowingly making a false report tending to show that an offence had been committed. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. At Heckington, stole cash to the value of £100 from Capital Dairy Limited. Community order made. Unpaid Work Requirement: 120 hours. To pay compensation of £100. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

HARASSMENT

Linards Apse, 19, of Orchard Street, Boston. At Boston, pursued a course of conduct which amounted to stalking of the complainant and which he knew or ought to have known amounted to harassment or her in that on several occasions attended their address, entered their garden, looked through their window, and peered over their fence. Community order made. Electronic Monitoring of Whereabouts Requirement. Exclusion Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order made. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

KNIFE

Patryk Skutnik, 28, of Kingsway, Boston. At Boston, in West Street, had with him without good reason or lawful authority an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a large knife. Community order made. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Unpaid Work Requirement: 200 hours. £85 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed.

OBSTRUCTED

Liam Marshall, c/o Meelay Grove, Werrington, Peterborough. At Boston Police Station, obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. Discharged conditionally for six months. £20 victim surcharge.

Simon Hempsall, 39, of Michael Moses Way, Swineshead. At Spalding, wilfully obstructed a constable in the execution of their duty. £100 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. On a previous date, at Sutterton, on the B1397, after being involved in an accident in which damage was caused to another vehicle, failed to stop and failed to give his name and address and the name and address of the owner and the identification marks of the vehicle when required. £100 fine. Driving record endorsed with five points.

PLANNING

Michelle Clarke, 50, of Low Road, Friskney. At Boston, breached the terms of a notice issued by East Lindsey District Council under the Town and Country Planning Act in that she comply with a condition of planning permission and submit a scheme of landscaping and tree planting for the site for approval and once approved to carry that scheme out in its entirety. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £250 costs.

RESISTED

Cole Newark, 21, of Ingelow Avenue, Boston. At Boston, in Dolphin Lane, resisted a police constable in the execution of their duty. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. To be detained in the courthouse until the court rises.

SPECIMEN

Benjamin Whiteway, 32, of Charter House, Boston. At Boston Police Station, when suspected of having a driven a vehicle, failed to provide a specimen or specimens of breath for analysis. £180 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £300 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed.

THEFT

Alex Kinsey, 32, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole a remote control and laundry tablets to the value of £13.98 from B and M Stores. Discharge conditionally for six months. To pay compensation of £14. At Boston, failed without reasonable excuse to surrender to custody having been released on bail. Discharged conditionally for six months.

John Vear, 42, of Jubilee Avenue, Boston. At Boston, stole five packs of meat to the value of £30 from Lincolnshire Co-operative. To pay compensation of £30.

CASE RE-OPENED

Nicolae Matei, 39, of Fydell Street, Boston. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Case adjourned for trial.

Christopher Spence, 51, of Lowgate Avenue, Bicker. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Case adjourned to consider disqualification from driving.

Seanko Todorov, 29, of Shaws Lane, Old Leake. Application to re-open a case following conviction of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required (and exceeding a 40mph speed limit). Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Case adjourned to consider disqualification from driving.

DECLARATION

Grzegorz Sadlak, 37, of Ladds Close, Boston. Appeared before court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Statutory declaration made. At Boston, in West Street, drove without insurance. £275 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Carl Blackburn, 32, of Kings Manor, Coningsby. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.