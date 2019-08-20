COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Mariusz Siaskiewicz, 44, of Hospital Lane, Boston. At Boston, assaulted another by beating them. £200 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

DRINK DRIVING

Jordan Bates, 29, of Badgate Road, Donington. At Swineshead, on the A17, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 43 microgrammes in 100 millilitires. Legal limit 35mcg. £465 fine. £46 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months. Driving record endorsed.

Nathan Cammack, 28, of Sutterton Drove, Amber Hill. At Boston, in Wainfleet Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 46 microgrammes in 100 millilitires. Legal limit 35mcg. £180 fine. £35 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 14 months. Driving record endorsed.

Stephen Hardacre, 28, of Wood Beech Gardens, Clayton le Woods, Chorley. At Coningsby, in Old Boston Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 96 microgrammes in 100 millilitires. Legal limit 35mcg. £791 fine. £79 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ben Creek, 32, of Brewster Road, Boston. At Boston, in Spilsby Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 102 microgrammes in 100 millitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Community order made: Curfew Requirement with Electronic Monitoring. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. £85 costs. £85 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for 25 months. Driving record endorsed.

Deepak Samra, 32, of One Way Street, Sutterton. At Kirton, in Princess Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in his breath equalled 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. Committed to prison for 12 weeks. Disqualified from driving for four years. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, in Princess Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed. At Kirton, in Princess Road, drove while disqualified. Committed to prison for 12 weeks to run concurrently. £115 victim surcharge.

Gintas Subacius, 52, of Shaw Road, Boston. At Boston, in Woodville Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it equalled 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. Legal limit 35mcg. £280 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Iulian Stan, 31, of The Chase, Boston. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove while disqualified. £393 fine. £39 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for three months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Skirbeck Road, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE USING HAND-HELD MOBILE telephone

Mustafa Kopuz, 44, of Emery Lane, Boston. At Boston, in Sleaford Road, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £133 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

DRIVING without DUE CARE AND ATTENTION

Jerry Lawes, 43, of Main Road, Fosdyke. At Spalding, in Queens Road drove without due care and attention. £290 fine. £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

DRIVING WITHOUT INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Mariusz Calak, 35, of Wyberton West Road, Boston. At Boston, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving licence endorsed with six points. At Boston, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Rosa Caleiro, 34, of Margaret Drive, Boston. At Boston, in Margaret Drive, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Margaret Drive, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Wayne Kilmore, 42, of Woodville Road, Boston. At Boston, in Tattershall Road, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £150 costs.

DRUG DRIVING

Travis Mills, 21, of Belchmire Lane, Gosberton. At Spalding, in Stumps Lane, drove when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 3.2 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Vladut Rosca, 23, of Alcorn Green, Boston. At Boston, in Fishtoft Road, drove when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 11 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £180 fine. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

Aleksandrs Tumasevics, 48, of Hartley Street, Boston. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove when the proportion of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood equalled 6.7 micrograms per litre. Legal limit 2mcg. £200 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Jakub Mizgala, 27, of Fydell Street, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned office appointments. Order varied. New and varied requirements: Unpaid Work Requirement: 110 hours (10 hours more). Continuing requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, Unpaid Work Requirement.

Rebecca Bulman, 40, c/o of Kyme Road, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend supervision appointments on three dates. No action taken. £5 fine.

Morgan Porter, 19, of Bath Gardens, Boston. Failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend for planned office appointments. £50 fine.

FALSE STATEMENT

Constantin Andrenie, 37, of Westfield Avenue, Boston. At Boston, knowingly made a false statement in that he provided to the DVLA an application for a UK driving licence to replace a Bulgarian driving licence when he did not rightfully hold such a licence. £375 fine. £37 victim surcharge. £85 costs. False Bulgarian driving licence to be forfeited and destroyed.

PRODUCTION OF DRUGS

Jason Charnley, 46, of Frampton Place, Boston. At Boston, produced 10 plants of cannabis, a class B drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Order made to deprive the defendant of his rights in relation to lights, tent, and a heater. Cannabis to be forfeited and destroyed.

THEFT

Neil Doughty, 64, of South Terrace, Boston. At Boston, stole bacon and sausages to the value of £10 from One Stop Shop. To pay compensation of £10. On an earlier date, failed without reasonable excuse to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend as instructed his planned office appointments. Order varied. New and varied requirements: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Continuing requirement: Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Robin Palmer, 52, c/o Red Lion Street, Boston. At Boston, in Tunnard Street, stole various items from a dismantled kitchen of a value unknown. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £200 costs.

STATUTORY DECLARATION

Jodie North, 28, of Wells Place, Wyberton. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

Michael Cruz, 56, of Lushs Bridge, Frithville. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.

Phillip Hackett, 47, of Wainfleet Road, Boston. Appeared before the court in order to make a statutory declaration following conviction for an offence of failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver/rider of a vehicle when required. Statutory declaration made. Offence withdrawn.