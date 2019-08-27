COURT RESULTS: Latest register of court cases

Here’s our latest register of cases heard at Boston and Lincoln magistrates’ courts.

ASSAULT

Thomas Roberts, 29, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Skegness, assaulted another by beating. Committed to prison for 16 weeks. At Skegness, destroyed two glass panels to an unknown value belonging to Tower Arcade, with intent or through recklessness. No separate penalty. Failed without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Boston Magistrates’ Court. No separate penalty.

DRINK DRIVING

Karolis Vysniauskas, 28, of Haven Meadows, Boston. At Boston, in Broadfield Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 55 microgrammes per 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £450 fine. £45 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 16 months. Driving record endorsed.

Alex Eckersley, 21, of Water Grove Road, Dukinfield, Tameside. At Coningsby, in Tumby Road, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £325 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 21 months. Driving record endorsed.

Arturas Gedvilas, 38, of Titford Road, Birmingham. At Boston, in Quaker Lane, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 67 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Ashley Robbins, 28, of Peach Street, Derby. At Boston, in Pen Street, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 68 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £400 fine. £40 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months. Driving record endorsed.

Arturas Gvozdas, 33, of Deepdale Lane, Nettleham. At Boston, in Paddock Grove, drove after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion of it in breath equalled 84 microgrammes in 100 millilitres. Legal limit 35mcg. £300 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Paddock Grove, drove without insurance. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

DRIVING WHILE DISQUALIFIED

Kestutis Ignatenko, 23, of Kingston Terrace, Boston. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove while disqualified. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £40 costs. Disqualified from driving for four months. Driving record endorsed. At Boston, in Lawrence Lane, drove without insurance. No separate penalty.

DRUGS

David Lowes, 48, of Cheales Close, Friskney. At Boston, in Central Park, had in his possession 0.46 grams of diamorphine – a class A drug. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Diamorphine to be forfeited and destroyed.

Adam Owen, 36, of Spalding Road, Gosberton. At Gosberton, in Spalding Road, had in his possession a quantity of diamorphine, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of methadone – all class A drugs. In each case, discharged conditionally for 12 months. £20 victim surcharge. £45 costs. Diamorphine, cocaine, and methadone to be forfeited and destroyed. Commission of a further offence during the operational of a suspended sentence for the offences of being concerned in the supply of class A and possession of class B drugs. No adjudication – dealt with for breach offence. £410 fine. Then, on a later date, appeared before the court after failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend for planned induction appointments. No adjudication – dealt with for original offences. Suspended sentence supervision order revoked. At Bourne was concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cannabis, a class B drug, to others unknown. £550 fine. £250 costs. At Bourne, on a separate date, had in his possession a quantity of cannabis – a class B drug. No separate penalty.

FAILED TO COMPLY

Daivaras Petrauskas, 25, of Windmill View Court, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Order to continue. £100 fine.

Pawel Koba, 42, of Tannery Close, Boston. Failed to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments. Order to continue. £100 fine. £85 costs.

HAND-HELD MOBILE

Deimants Deksnis, 27, of Broadfield Street, Boston. At Boston, in George Street, drove while using a hand-held mobile telephone. £60 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points.

INSURANCE/LICENCE/MOT

Ivan Petrov, 28, of Carlton Road, Boston. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Skegness, in Grand Parade, drove without a test certificate. £220 fine.

Curtis Shaw, 19, of Sea Lane, Friskney. At Boston, in Norfolk Street, drove without insurance. £120 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed.

Pedro Fonseca, 51, of Woad Farm Road, Boston. At Cranwell, on the A17, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Panayot Minchev, 32, of Spilsby Road, Boston. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without insurance. £300 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for six months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Freiston Road, drove without a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Marek Mul, 21, of Elizabeth Road, Boston. At Boston, in Kingsway, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Tammy Newark, 55, of Willowmere Caravan Park, Dogdyke. At Boston, in Argyle Street, drove without insurance. £660 fine. £66 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Driving record endorsed with six points. At Boston, in Arygle Street, drove otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty. Driving record endorsed.

Daniel Toulson, 27, of Churchill Avenue, Horncastle. At Boston, in Wide Bargate, drove without insurance. No totting disqualification due to exceptional hardship. £276 fine. £30 victim surcharge. £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

FRAUD

Goran Salih, 24, of Spalding Road, Gosberton. At Boston Theory Test Centre, in Bridge Street, had in his possession or under his control an article, namely a Bluetooth device, for use in the course of or in connection with a fraud. Committed to prison for 16 weeks, suspended for 12 months. £115 victim surcharge. £700 costs.

KNIFE

Viktor Sizors, 45, of no fixed abode. At Boston, in Church Road, had in his possession an article which had a blade or was sharply pointed, namely a lock knife. Committed to prison for three months, suspended for 12 months. £115 victim surcharge. Knife to be forfeited and destroyed. At Boston, damaged a fence to the value of £100, with intent or through recklessness. To pay compensation of £100.

NON-MOLESTATION

Scott Hyke, 23, of no fixed abode. At Boston, without reasonable excuse did an act, namely attended an address and was in contact with an individual, which he was prohibited from doing by a non-molestation order. £80 fine. £32 victim surcharge. £85 costs.

CASE RE-OPENED

Scott Easton, 44, of Horncastle Road, Mareham le Fen. Application to re-open a case following conviction for an offence of driving without insurance. Case re-opened. Conviction and sentence imposed set aside. Licence endorsement to be removed. Offence withdrawn.

DECLARATION

Shawn Mansell, 48, c/o Winters Way, Wyberton. Appeared before the court to make a statutory declaration following conviction of driving without insurance and a test certificate. Statutory declaration made. Case adjourned.